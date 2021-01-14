New Arizona Wildcats RB coach Scottie Graham took unconventional route to Tucson

“You’re gonna be amazing,” Carter told Graham. “You’ve got a great foundation. Continue to be Scottie.”

After leaving the NFLPA, Graham worked with student-athletes for six years as a senior associate athletic director at Arizona State. His job was to provide support in all areas pertaining to student-athlete development and welfare.

But during his time at ASU, Graham got the itch to “get back on the grass.” In 2019 he served an internship with the San Francisco 49ers, where he reconnected with Turner, his former OSU position coach and mentor. Turner has tutored a plethora of 1,000-yard backs during his 25-year NFL coaching career.

“Bobby Turner’s just the best,” Graham said. “That’s what put me over the top to go, ‘I want to do this.’ I told him, ‘I want to be a young Bobby T.’”

“Scottie G” will be Arizona’s fifth running backs coach in as many seasons. Tilford will have played for all of them. Graham conceded that that’s a “tough” deal. But as they both know, change is inevitable. They’ll experience the next chapter together.