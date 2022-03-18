New coordinator Johnny Nansen gives Arizona defenders an edge by teaching them ... offense

One of the ways new Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen teaches his players about defense is to teach them about offense.

Yep, you heard that right. Allow Nansen to explain.

“My biggest thing is to make sure they understand football,” he said after practice Thursday. “What does that mean? It's teaching them about offense. Because when they understand WHY they're doing things, then the scheme makes sense to them.”

Nansen doesn’t have as many defensive packages as predecessor Don Brown. Nansen wants his players to have fun, rally to the ball, play with "amazing effort" and strive for takeaways.

If they know what they’re up against, it becomes easier to do all those things.

“How you gonna watch film if you don't know ball?” defensive lineman JB Brown said. “We gotta know the blocking schemes of the offense, certain looks of the offense.”

Brown cited a couple of examples. If the tight end and running back are lined up on the same side, it might indicate the offense will try a certain type of blocking scheme. If the offense runs a power running play, the defensive linemen now know what every offensive lineman is trying to do.