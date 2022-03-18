New coordinator Johnny Nansen gives Arizona defenders an edge by teaching them ... offense

One of the ways new Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen teaches his players about defense is to teach them about offense.
Yep, you heard that right. Allow Nansen to explain.
“My biggest thing is to make sure they understand football,” he said after practice Thursday. “What does that mean? It's teaching them about offense. Because when they understand WHY they're doing things, then the scheme makes sense to them.”
Nansen doesn’t have as many defensive packages as predecessor Don Brown. Nansen wants his players to have fun, rally to the ball, play with "amazing effort" and strive for takeaways.
If they know what they’re up against, it becomes easier to do all those things.
“How you gonna watch film if you don't know ball?” defensive lineman JB Brown said. “We gotta know the blocking schemes of the offense, certain looks of the offense.”
Brown cited a couple of examples. If the tight end and running back are lined up on the same side, it might indicate the offense will try a certain type of blocking scheme. If the offense runs a power running play, the defensive linemen now know what every offensive lineman is trying to do.
“He taught us a lot about offensive block schemes,” defensive lineman Paris Shand said. “Watching that on film and understanding when I get into practice what they're going to do before they do it (has) really helped me get off the ball. Before they even come at me, I know what they're gonna do. I know how to play that block.”
Nansen is in his first season as a defensive coordinator. He coaches the inside linebackers and works closely with Jason Kaufusi, who coaches the edge rushers, and Ricky Hunley, who tutors the interior defensive linemen.
“I'm all about the front,” said Nansen, who came to Arizona from UCLA, where he coached defensive linemen.
Nansen joined a veteran staff. DeWayne Walker and Chuck Cecil are in charge of the secondary. As Nansen noted, all of his assistants have defensive-coordinator experience on some level. He’s willing to learn from them to try to create the best learning experience for the players.
“A lot of coaches ... they're so stuck on certain things,” Nansen said. “The game has changed. The kids have changed, the way they learn. So we gotta change and adapt to how they learn. Having those guys and their experience has been really helpful.”
Paris progressing
Shand, who’ll be a third-year sophomore in the fall, has become a fixture along the defensive line. He has translated his natural size and athleticism into production sooner than many expected when he signed with Arizona in February 2020.
Shand’s main sport growing up in Toronto was basketball. His father, Kevin, was a professional basketball player, a 6-10 center who taught his son how to play in the post.
Paris Shand peaked at 6-5, which is taller than most but suboptimal for a power forward. After playing club football in summer in Canada, Shand decided to pursue it more seriously. So he spent a year at Loomis Chaffee, a prep school in Windsor, Connecticut.
Shand tallied 50 tackles and 10 sacks. He drew interest from several Division I programs and received offers from Boston College, Rutgers and Vanderbilt, among others. Then-UA defensive line coach Stan Eggen joined the pursuit, and Shand visited Arizona in late January 2020. He signed two weeks later.
Shand appeared in four games during the truncated ’20 season and played in 11 of 12 contests last year, including three starts. He recorded 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Playing keeper in soccer and forward in basketball — Shand was a member of Canada’s U16 national team — helped him develop his footwork. Since devoting himself full time to football, Shand has learned how to use his hands and other techniques.
“There's a lot of different, subtle things that you have to know how to do that nobody would even think about when they're watching the game of football,” Shand said. “I feel like I’ve learned a lot of different stuff.”
The 6-5, 276-pound Shand has been working with the first team at defensive tackle with Kyon Barrs out of the lineup following foot surgery. At worst, Shand will be part of the rotation inside with Barrs and newcomer Tiaoalii Savea.
Hunley has seen Shand grow into a player who can handle the rigors of interior line play.
“Inside is tough,” Hunley said. “You're gonna get double-teamed all the time. You just have to pick yourself up and keep going.
“You learn to play with better leverage and keep your feet driving and use your hands. And use good extension so you can turn off blocks. He’s progressing.”
Increased knowledge and improved strength have made Shand more confident. Brown can tell just by the way Shand carries himself.
“He knows he can play at this level and ... not just play but be a stud,” Brown said. “He walks with a little bit more swagger now, more confidence, and that's what he needs. He's gonna be a great asset to the team this year.”
Extra points
• Is Shand the best basketball player on the UA football team? “Yes,” he said. Is that an indisputable fact? “We can go to the Rec and find out,” he said, “but I think so for sure.”
• Hunley on working with Nansen: “It's been a blast. Coach Nansen has a lot of energy. He's a super positive guy. He's hard on the kids; we're really hard on them about the things that they control. Mostly attitude, being coachable, giving great effort all the time, knowing what to do and ... don't get in any trouble off the field.”
• Brown on becoming a father last year: “Best thing that ever happened for me. He's growing up right in front of my eyes. He's six months now. He's wonderful. I love him. I love him with all my heart.”
• Malik Reed made his spring debut Thursday after sitting out the first two practice because of a hamstring injury. Reed worked with the first unit at middle linebacker and is a candidate to start there depending on the health and development of other players. Transfer Jeremy Mercier served as the No. 2 middle linebacker.
• Defensive tackle Dion Wilson Jr. was a full participant after missing the first two practices. Wilson worked with the second unit.
• Issaiah Johnson appears to have moved from linebacker to tight end. Another player who has shifted from defense to offense, Shontrail Key, got some time at left tackle.
• Freshman tackle Jacob Reece, who recently enrolled, remained in street clothes.
• Defensive end Eddie Siaumau-Sanitoa was not in uniform and worked on the side for the second straight practice.
• The Wildcats are scheduled to scrimmage at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
