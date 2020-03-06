New coordinator Paul Rhoads reveals road map for improving subpar Arizona Wildcats defense

When you step into a position like this, what is the first thing you want to set as far as your foundation?

A: “Work ethic. Make sure we're playing hard. If you don't play hard, you’ve got no chance. So we want to establish the importance of that. But there's a difference between playing hard and playing fast. When you're playing fast, now you know what you're doing. Now you're accountable. And that's where we want to get to. Right now we're just playing hard.

“We want to understand the importance of tackling. It's the most important thing a defensive player does and the defensive unit does, and we're starting to gain an appreciation for that. All these things are learned. There's a lot of teaching taking place, on the field and in the meeting room and in the hallway and in the cafeteria and everywhere you look. But playing hard and tackling great will be the two first blocks that I lay down.”

Why do you feel that the emphasis on tackling is different than in years past?

A: “Because I think there's more emphasis on other pieces of the game – scheme and technique and turnovers. Tackling’s never going to go away, and the priority that’s given across the country, I don't think it’s as high as it used to be.”