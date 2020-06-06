New DBs coach Greg Burns brings experience, compassion to Wildcats secondary

What are some of the main points of emphasis that you’re going to try to get across on a regular basis in your room?

A: “It’s a bunch of different things, but the one thing you have to get across is do your job. Rely on your technique. You’ll hear phrases like ‘No whining, no complaining, no excuses.’ I don’t want it to be in a situation where you’re trying to explain to me. No. Process it. I’ll explain to you what I need you to do, and then I need you to do it. I don’t want you to whine about, ‘He’s holding me,’ or this or that. Take ownership of your actions.

“There’s a thousand things. But it all starts with doing the job.”

There’s a lot going on in the world, from the pandemic to the protests. What have the conversations been like between you and your players, you and your sons, over the past 10 days or so?

A: “It’s brutal. It’s been beyond real. I’ve been blessed, with my wife, to raise three young men. They’re still children. We’re doing the best we can as parents to develop them the right way. We believe we have good kids.