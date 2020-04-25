New England Patriots sign Arizona RB J.J. Taylor as UDFA

Following Saturday's NFL draft that didn't have an Arizona Wildcat selected, the only team in the Pac-12 to not have a pick, cornerback Jace Whittaker was the first reported UA player to earn a spot as an undrafted free agent, signing with a team not far from Tucson.

Whittaker is expected to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, per the Star's Michael Lev.

In four seasons at Arizona, the 5-foot-11-inch, 185-pound Whittaker recorded 159 tackles and seven interceptions. Whittaker missed most of the 2018 season due to an elbow injury, but returned and played in all 12 games this past season.

Moments after news broke about Whittaker, Arizona running back J.J. Taylor signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.

The 5-foot-5-inch, 185-pound Taylor was the smallest prospect entering the draft and was projected to be the highest-selected Wildcat by several mock drafts, but went undrafted.

In four years at Arizona, Taylor rushed for 3,263 yards and 18 touchdowns. Taylor is ranked fifth on Arizona's all-time rushing list.