New England Patriots sign Arizona RB J.J. Taylor as UDFA

Following Saturday's NFL draft that didn't have an Arizona Wildcat selected, the only team in the Pac-12 to not have a pick, cornerback Jace Whittaker was the first reported UA player to earn a spot as an undrafted free agent, signing with a team not far from Tucson.
Whittaker is expected to sign with the Arizona Cardinals, per the Star's Michael Lev.
In four seasons at Arizona, the 5-foot-11-inch, 185-pound Whittaker recorded 159 tackles and seven interceptions. Whittaker missed most of the 2018 season due to an elbow injury, but returned and played in all 12 games this past season.
Moments after news broke about Whittaker, Arizona running back J.J. Taylor signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.
The 5-foot-5-inch, 185-pound Taylor was the smallest prospect entering the draft and was projected to be the highest-selected Wildcat by several mock drafts, but went undrafted.
In four years at Arizona, Taylor rushed for 3,263 yards and 18 touchdowns. Taylor is ranked fifth on Arizona's all-time rushing list.
Historically, sub-6-foot running backs have performed well in New England under Bill Belichick's offense such as Danny Woodhead, Stevan Ridley and, most recently, James White, Rex Burkhead and Sony Michel, albeit Taylor is three inches shorter than Woodhead, who is 5-8. In 2019, Taylor was implemented more in Arizona's passing offense and caught a career-high 289 yards. In 2018 and 2019, White and Burkhead were among one of the Patriots' top pass-catchers, running back usage is similar to Taylor's role at UA this past season.
The Star will update this story once more undrafted free agents sign.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!