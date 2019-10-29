The New England Patriots continue its streak with having at least one Arizona Wildcat on roster for a season. On Tuesday, the Patriots signed former UA kicker Nick Folk to their active 53-man roster, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
New England released kicker Mike Nugent less than two days after missing two field goals in the Patriots' win over the Browns. Folk signs with the Patriots as a free agent after being removed from the NFL for nearly two seasons.
The 2006 first-team All-Pac-10 selection was drafted in the third round by the Dallas Cowboys and made the Pro Bowl in 2007. Folk went on to play seven seasons with the New York Jets and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, but after missing three fields in a Thursday Night Football game against — ironically — the Patriots, he was benched.
Folk took his talents to the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football, but the league folded after a month. Folk made a 55-yard field goal with the Hotshots, which was an AAF record.
Since then, Folk has been a free agent, but will re-enter the NFL with a Patriots team that is 8-0 this season. Patriots will play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 6:20 p.m. for Sunday Night Football on NBC.