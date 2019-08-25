The last time Scooby Wright was in the NFL, he went back-and-forth from the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad to the team's active roster before being waived prior to the 2018 season.
The linebacker will get another shot in the NFL after the former Arizona Wildcat signed with the New England Patriots, Wright confirmed with the Star Sunday afternoon. Wright signing with the Patriots was first reported by ESPN's Mike Reiss and Arizona Maven's Anthony Gimino.
The 6-foot, 239-pound Wright was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft, but only played one season with the club and then signed with the Cardinals.
Over two seasons in the NFL, Wright appeared in 13 games and recorded seven tackles. After he was waived by the Cardinals, Wright signed a contract to play for the Arizona Hotshots, which was a part of the of new Alliance of American Football league. The AAF filed for bankruptcy just two months into the inaugural season.
At the UA, Wright was named the 2014 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and he also cleaned house by winning the Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Lombardi Award as a sophomore.
Now Wright joins a list of Wildcats to play for the Patriots, which includes Rob Gronkowski, Tedy Bruschi, Marquis Flowers, Richard Griffin and Chris Singleton.
He's also ready to become a husband after he proposed to his girlfriend on Saturday. Not a bad weekend for the Wright household.
Scooby Wright, Bearing Down Today!❤️✊️ #BearDown #FamilyFirst pic.twitter.com/p5sexpYfl5— Philip Wright Jr. (@GoAz_33) August 25, 2019