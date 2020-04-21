New England Patriots trade ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots have traded the former Pro Bowl tight end and three-time Super Bowl champion, who is currently retired but still owed $10 million with one year left under contract, and a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for Tampa Bay's 2020 fourth-round pick. The trade won't be finalized until Gronkowski passes a physical test, per Schefter.

The former Arizona Wildcat reportedly expressed interest in ending his retirement to team up with former teammate and quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay moments before the trade was reported.

Trade, pending physical: Patriots are trading TE Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

Gronkowski retired from the NFL following the Patriots' Super Bowl victory in 2019, but remained signed to a six-year, $54 million contract with New England. Since retirement, Gronkowski has worked as an in-studio personality with NFL on Fox, and hosted WWE's WrestleMania 36.