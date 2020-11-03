 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New kickoff time, TV network for Arizona Wildcats' 2020 season opener at Utah
editor's pick

New kickoff time, TV network for Arizona Wildcats' 2020 season opener at Utah

Cats and Utes to get underway at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2; Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr. on the call

Utah Arizona Football

Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin, left, and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham talk before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Rick Scuteri / The Associated Press

Arizona’s opener at Utah on Saturday has been moved up a half-hour and will air on a different network.

The Wildcats and Utes are now scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2. They originally were supposed to start at 2 p.m. on ESPNU.

The change was made after the Purdue-Wisconsin game was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues in the Badgers’ program. That game originally was slated for 1:30 on ABC.

ESPN also has changed the announcing crew. Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr. and Stormy Buonantony now will call the UA-Utah game.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Kevin Sumlin's press conference leading up to Arizona's season opener at Utah

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News