New kickoff time, TV network for Arizona Wildcats' 2020 season opener at Utah

Arizona’s opener at Utah on Saturday has been moved up a half-hour and will air on a different network.
The Wildcats and Utes are now scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2. They originally were supposed to start at 2 p.m. on ESPNU.
The change was made after the Purdue-Wisconsin game was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues in the Badgers’ program. That game originally was slated for 1:30 on ABC.
ESPN also has changed the announcing crew. Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr. and Stormy Buonantony now will call the UA-Utah game.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!