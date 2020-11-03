New kickoff time, TV network for Arizona Wildcats' 2020 season opener at Utah

Arizona’s opener at Utah on Saturday has been moved up a half-hour and will air on a different network.

The Wildcats and Utes are now scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN2. They originally were supposed to start at 2 p.m. on ESPNU.

The change was made after the Purdue-Wisconsin game was cancelled because of COVID-19 issues in the Badgers’ program. That game originally was slated for 1:30 on ABC.

ESPN also has changed the announcing crew. Dave Pasch, Mike Golic Sr. and Stormy Buonantony now will call the UA-Utah game.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.