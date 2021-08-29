New NIL rules allow players to cash in — but first, they have to win

UA wide receiver Jamarye Joiner, who is expected to miss the season opener and maybe the nonconference schedule due to recovery from a foot injury, has been marketing himself on social media since the summer.

Joiner sells T-shirts and hoodies with Get It In apparel company. Joiner is also beginning his own line; Loyalty the Brand has a butterfly logo.

Why a butterfly?

“A butterfly commits to its process," Joiner said. "A caterpillar commits to its process and goes into a cocoon for around 14 or 16 days, and it’s committing to its process — it doesn’t know what’s happening or what’s happening to the body, but it’s committing."

Joiner has been in a cocoon of sorts between rehab and physical therapy. And he’s hoping to spread his wings — on and off the field — when he returns from injury and becomes an integral part of the Wildcats’ offense.

“When a caterpillar comes out of its cocoon, it’s a butterfly, and it’s able to flap its wings and break barriers, overcome adversity and come out as a butterfly and fly," he said. "My whole life has been adversity, so I’ve been in a cocoon my whole life. Now it’s time for me to break that wall down and fly."