New Orleans DE Ja'Marian Peterson commits to Arizona Wildcats

Nearly a quarter of Arizona's 2021 football recruits are from New Orleans after three-star defensive end Ja'Marian Peterson committed to the Wildcats Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 238-pound Peterson selected the UA over Colorado, Illinois, Washington State, Boston College, Ole Miss, Indiana, UCF and Memphis, among others. Peterson is rated by 247Sports as the 75th-best defensive end for the '21 recruiting cycle.

Peterson joined his De La Salle High School teammate, three-star running back Montrell Johnson Jr., who committed to Arizona three weeks ago. The other New Orleans recruits the UA has landed are safety-outside linebacker hybrid Kolbe Cage (Holy Cross High School) and 6-3 wide receiver Tyrese Johnson (Booker T. Washington High School).