New Orleans DE Ja'Marian Peterson commits to Arizona Wildcats

Nearly a quarter of Arizona's 2021 football recruits are from New Orleans after three-star defensive end Ja'Marian Peterson committed to the Wildcats Sunday afternoon.
The 6-foot-3-inch, 238-pound Peterson selected the UA over Colorado, Illinois, Washington State, Boston College, Ole Miss, Indiana, UCF and Memphis, among others. Peterson is rated by 247Sports as the 75th-best defensive end for the '21 recruiting cycle.
Respect my decision.. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/Wyd65ai42Z— Ja’Marian Peterson (@jjamarian1) July 26, 2020
Peterson joined his De La Salle High School teammate, three-star running back Montrell Johnson Jr., who committed to Arizona three weeks ago. The other New Orleans recruits the UA has landed are safety-outside linebacker hybrid Kolbe Cage (Holy Cross High School) and 6-3 wide receiver Tyrese Johnson (Booker T. Washington High School).
Peterson is also the 11th defensive commit for Arizona's '21 class and the fourth defensive lineman, along with San Francisco defensive tackle Evan Branch-Haynes, Riverside Community College defensive end Alex Navarro-Silva and Houston edge rusher Kevon Garcia.
In total, the Wildcats have 18 commits for '21, which have all come since May 5.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!