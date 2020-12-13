 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Orleans prospects Montrell Johnson, Tyrese Johnson decommit from Arizona the day after Kevin Sumlin's firing

New Orleans prospects Montrell Johnson, Tyrese Johnson decommit from Arizona the day after Kevin Sumlin's firing

Montrell Johnson Jr. Arizona Wildcats football
(Twitter / Montell Johnson Jr.)

As expected, the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 recruiting class will be affected by the firing of Kevin Sumlin. 

The first dominos fell Sunday afternoon, when three-star New Orleans running back Montrell Johnson and wide receiver Tyrese Johnson (no relation) announced on Twitter their decommitment from the Arizona Wildcats. 

But over the last two weeks, the Wildcats lost Tyrese, Montrell and his De La Salle High School teammate in 6-3, 238-pound defensive end Ja'Marian Peterson. 

Three-star safety-linebacker hybrid Kolbe Cage remains committed. Cage announced on Twitter over the weekend that he still plans on signing with the Wildcats during the early signing period on Wednesday. San Clemente, Calif. linebacker James Bohls also tweeted his plan to sign with the Wildcats and said Arizona's '21 recruits are "ready to ball." 

Arizona's defensive-heavy recruiting class currently sits at 19 commits. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Details of Kevin Sumlin's firing and what's next for Arizona

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News