New Orleans prospects Montrell Johnson, Tyrese Johnson decommit from Arizona the day after Kevin Sumlin's firing

As expected, the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 recruiting class will be affected by the firing of Kevin Sumlin.

The first dominos fell Sunday afternoon, when three-star New Orleans running back Montrell Johnson and wide receiver Tyrese Johnson (no relation) announced on Twitter their decommitment from the Arizona Wildcats.

But over the last two weeks, the Wildcats lost Tyrese, Montrell and his De La Salle High School teammate in 6-3, 238-pound defensive end Ja'Marian Peterson.