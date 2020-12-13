New Orleans prospects Montrell Johnson, Tyrese Johnson decommit from Arizona the day after Kevin Sumlin's firing

As expected, the Arizona Wildcats' 2021 recruiting class will be affected by the firing of Kevin Sumlin.
The first dominos fell Sunday afternoon, when three-star New Orleans running back Montrell Johnson and wide receiver Tyrese Johnson (no relation) announced on Twitter their decommitment from the Arizona Wildcats.
But over the last two weeks, the Wildcats lost Tyrese, Montrell and his De La Salle High School teammate in 6-3, 238-pound defensive end Ja'Marian Peterson.
Its in God’s hands.. pic.twitter.com/cC43NKNcOb— ♛ ³ (@Trellll_3) December 13, 2020
December 13, 2020
Three-star safety-linebacker hybrid Kolbe Cage remains committed. Cage announced on Twitter over the weekend that he still plans on signing with the Wildcats during the early signing period on Wednesday. San Clemente, Calif. linebacker James Bohls also tweeted his plan to sign with the Wildcats and said Arizona's '21 recruits are "ready to ball."
I don’t know why coach Sumlin got fired.But I’m a hard committed to U of A and I be signing this Wednesday and I hope the next coach that’s gets the job is ready to win some big games because the class of 2021 U of A committed are ready to ball #GoWildcats 🐻 pic.twitter.com/G6USBeAB3F— James Bohls (@bohls15) December 12, 2020
Arizona's defensive-heavy recruiting class currently sits at 19 commits.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!