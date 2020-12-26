New UA coach Jedd Fisch talks recruiting, staffing — and his meeting with Tedy Bruschi

A: “It was great! It was awesome! Tedy came over and we had coffee. You notice we were 6 feet apart? I made that pretty clear in the picture and had to take out the tape measure to make sure we were good there for our social distancing plan. But we were able to speak about a lot of things. One of the main things was to educate me on the history of the program. I said, ‘Just talk to me. Talk to me about what it was like when you got here. Talk to me about — you were a defensive end, you were a five technique on the open side, you were a seven technique on the tight end side, what was that like? How did you get recruited? What was the defensive mentality? How did you guys become so tough and strong and physical? What are we missing? What do we need to do to bring it back? What was most important to you?’ As we continued to share, there were other things he and I talked about privately. … It was an opportunity to sit down and reconnect. I haven’t seen Tedy since I was in an airplane terminal in Jacksonville.”