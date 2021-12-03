New Wildcats defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen: Arizona 'a very special place'

A: “There were two defenses in the league at that time: one was ‘Palouse Posse’ and the other one was ‘Desert Swarm,’ if you guys remember. It was exciting playing them and watching them, because when these guys play, they were nasty and physical and had fun doing it. That’s my vision at this place here. We could do that here. I want to be able to bring that back, but it’s going to take time and we’re going to have to recruit. But, it was just a joy to watch those guys, and it was just a great group of guys that gelled together. They loved one another, they played their tails off and that’s what I want to bring here.”