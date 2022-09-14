New York Jets sign ex-Wildcat Will Parks to active roster; kicker Lucas Havrisik joins Colts

A pair of former Wildcats have been signed to NFL active rosters entering Week 2 of the NFL season.

Former Arizona safety Will Parks signed with the New Yorks Jet on Wednesday, one day after kicker Lucas Havrisik signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Parks played for the Jets during the preseason, but was waived during final roster cuts.

Parks, who was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round in 2016, is entering his seventh season in the NFL — his second with the Jets. Parks signed with the Jets last season after a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins. He has 180 tackles and four interceptions in his NFL career.

Havrisik was a part of rookie training camp with the Colts after going undrafted in April, but was waived before minicamp. At Arizona, Havrisik was 34 for 53 on field goals and made 73 of 78 PAT attempts. Havrisik will compete with Chase McLaughlin for the starting kicker's job after the Colts waived Rodrigo Blankenship for missing a game-winning kick in overtime of Sunday's tie with the Texans.