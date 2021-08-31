Next numerical quest for Arizona’s new No. 1, Jalen Harris: Increase his sack total

Defensive end Jalen Harris was one of two Arizona Wildcats who beat the competition to wear the No. 1 jersey.
But another number has been on Harris’ mind this offseason.
That would be zero — Harris’ sack total from last season.
Yes, he played in only four games. Yes, he wasn’t utilized in a manner that would maximize his sack numbers. And yes, sacks aren’t the only way to measure the effectiveness of an edge defender.
But when you play that position — and you’re as talented and long as Harris is — sacking the quarterback is expected. It remains the ultimate goal.
“You always want sacks,” Harris said Tuesday as he and his teammates continued to prepare for Saturday’s opener against BYU. “That's one of the greatest feelings on the football field. And when you get it, it's like a big rush of energy.”
Harris has experienced that sensation, just not enough to his liking. He has seven career sacks, all compiled during the 2018 and ’19 seasons.
He wasn’t asked to rush the passer as much last season, when Arizona used a 3-4 scheme under former coordinator Paul Rhoads. Harris rushed on 56.5% of passing snaps in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus. That rate was 91.7% the previous season.
Harris has moved from outside linebacker to defensive end in Don Brown’s scheme, which vacillates between four- and three-man fronts.
“They're allowing me to do what I do best, and that’s rush the quarterback,” Harris said. “I'm expected to get after the quarterback.”
Harris — who averaged a career-best 4.5 tackles per game last season — expects a lot of himself. He decided to pursue the No. 1 jersey, along with eight of his teammates, because it was something that was to be earned, not given.
“We're making it a big deal here to wear No. 1,” said Harris, who will share the number with receiver Stanley Berryhill III. “And to do that, you have to do everything right. For the coaching staff and everyone else to feel that I do everything right and I’m an example for people ... it’s an honor for me to wear it.”
The contest for the No. 1 jersey was as much about off-field commitment as on-field contributions. Brown provided an example of the former, relaying a typical conversation between him and Harris:
Harris: “Hey, Coach, what are you doing?”
Brown: “Getting ready to watch some tape.”
Harris: “Good. Can I watch the tape with you?”
Harris has focused on some of the finer details of in-line engagement to improve his pass-rush skills, including how offensive tackles use their hands and how they set up to pass block.
“Being a smarter player,” Harris said. “Knowing what's coming ... recognizing formations.”
Veteran tight end Bryce Wolma, who has squared off against Harris countless times in practice, said his teammate has gotten stronger this offseason. Harris always has had long levers.
“If he gets his hands on you, you're done,” Wolma said. “At defensive end, that’s super valuable.”
Wolma didn’t vie for the No. 1 jersey because he wanted to wear the same number, 81, for his entire career. Harris had to give it some thought because the number he had been wearing held special meaning.
Starting with the second game of his freshman year, Harris took the No. 49 — the same number his dad, Sean, had worn as a Wildcat. Jalen Harris ultimately decided that the No. 1 was worth pursuing. His father signed off on it as well.
“He said, at the end of the day, I’m my own person,” Harris said. “I can do what I want to do.”
Carroll on QBs
UA offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll couldn’t recall being part of a team that entered a season planning to play two quarterbacks. That’s Jedd Fisch’s plan for the opener. Gunner Cruz will start. Will Plummer also is expected to play.
But the situation reminded Carroll of the QB battle between Matt Leinart and Matt Cassel at USC in 2003.
“We got to a point where we said (Leinart) is going to be the guy,” Carroll said. “But obviously Matt Cassel had a heck of a career.”
Cassel never started a game for USC. He started 81 in the NFL over a 14-year career, throwing 104 touchdown passes.
Leinart led USC to two national championships and won the Heisman Trophy. His NFL career never took off.
The lesson: You never know what might happen.
Saturday’s game might produce the separation between Cruz and Plummer that never developed during the offseason. Don’t expect a big difference in play-calling when one or the other is in the lineup.
“The game plan’s not gonna vary too much for whatever quarterback’s in the game at the time,” Carroll said. “We're excited about being able to seamlessly transition if we ever do so.”
‘Coming over the walls’
Although BYU has a new quarterback with a different playing style — Jaren Hall is expected to be more of a dual threat than Zach Wilson — the Cougars’ DNA hasn’t changed. The same can’t be said of Arizona, which has changed just about everything.
“I know they’re familiar with BYU, so it won’t be a huge surprise for them,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake told reporters this week. “We’re expecting a lot of different things from Arizona. There’s not a lot to go off because it’s a (new) staff that Jedd Fisch put together.”
BYU’s offensive staff can look at Michigan’s defense for clues as to what Brown will run. He spent the previous five seasons in Ann Arbor.
“I don't know if that's an advantage,” Brown said. “Every year we change.
“But I can assure you this: They know we're coming over the walls. And really selling them the threat of us coming over the walls is what we're concerned with.”
Extra points
- Brown said he expects to use as many as eight defensive linemen, six linebackers and eight defensive backs in the opener. Most of Arizona’s transfer acquisitions play on that side of the ball. “Everybody wants depth,” Brown said. “But getting that is a tough deal.”
- Several UA defensive linemen missed time during training camp. Brown believes they all will be ready to perform Saturday. “I'm not worried about them,” he said. “If I did, I wouldn't put them in the game. That would be foolish for everybody.”
- Arizona’s top six offensive linemen are pretty well established. Carroll said the next two are veteran Edgar Burrola and freshman JT Hand. Enrolling in spring enabled Hand to climb the depth chart faster than most freshman offensive linemen. “If he would have joined us this past month, it would have been difficult for him,” Carroll said. “He's really had the same amount of time in the system as everyone else that got here in January.”
- Don’t let Wolma’s career average of 9.0 yards per catch fool you. He has been clocked at 20.8 mph via GPS tracking, fastest among the tight ends. “I’ve got some hidden speed,” Wolma said.
