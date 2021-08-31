Next numerical quest for Arizona’s new No. 1, Jalen Harris: Increase his sack total

Harris has moved from outside linebacker to defensive end in Don Brown’s scheme, which vacillates between four- and three-man fronts.

“They're allowing me to do what I do best, and that’s rush the quarterback,” Harris said. “I'm expected to get after the quarterback.”

Harris — who averaged a career-best 4.5 tackles per game last season — expects a lot of himself. He decided to pursue the No. 1 jersey, along with eight of his teammates, because it was something that was to be earned, not given.

“We're making it a big deal here to wear No. 1,” said Harris, who will share the number with receiver Stanley Berryhill III. “And to do that, you have to do everything right. For the coaching staff and everyone else to feel that I do everything right and I’m an example for people ... it’s an honor for me to wear it.”

The contest for the No. 1 jersey was as much about off-field commitment as on-field contributions. Brown provided an example of the former, relaying a typical conversation between him and Harris:

Harris: “Hey, Coach, what are you doing?”

Brown: “Getting ready to watch some tape.”

Harris: “Good. Can I watch the tape with you?”