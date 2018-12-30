Another week, another record for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles' career. On Sunday against the Washington Redskins, Foles completed 25 consecutive passes, which tied the NFL record originally set by Philip Rivers in Week 12 earlier this season.
It's also the most consecutive completions by an Eagles quarterback.
Nick Foles tied the NFL record for the most consecutive completions (25) in a single game.— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 30, 2018
Philip Rivers set the record in Week 12 earlier this season.#Eagles
The former Arizona Wildcat threw completed 28 of 33 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 24-0 win over Washington.
It's not the first record the defending Super Bowl MVP has been a part of.
Nick Foles NFL records— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 30, 2018
🏈Tied for most consecutive completions in a single game (25)
🏈Tied for most touchdowns in a single game (7)
🏈Highest passer rating in NFL playoff history(113.2)(125+ attempts)
🏈Highest completion percentage in single playoff (72.6)(100+ attempts) pic.twitter.com/2SZlVvCMNF
Last week Foles threw for 471 yards and four touchdowns, which was the most single-game yards for an Eagles quarterback. It was also Foles' fourth 400-yard game in Philadelphia, which was also a franchise record.
Since Foles took over for the injured Carson Wentz, the Eagles have won three consecutive games and with the Vikings' 24-10 loss to the Bears, Philadelphia punched its ticket to the playoffs as a wildcard.
Last season, Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl after replacing Wentz and became the first Arizona Wildcat of all time to be named Super Bowl MVP.
Does Foles have another run left in him? NFL playoffs begin on Friday, Jan. 4.