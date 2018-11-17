PULLMAN, Wash. — The Arizona Wildcats are well on their way to another blowout loss at Washington State.
The Cats trail the Cougars 55-14 at halftime of their game Saturday night at Martin Stadium.
It’s feeling like 2016 all over again.
Arizona lost to WSU 69-7 in November of ’16, the low point in a miserable 3-9 season. This one is headed down a similar path. It might even be worse.
A series of mistakes – including blown coverages, penalties and fumbles – turned a one-sided game into a laugher in the second quarter.
The low point: After the Cougars had expanded their lead to 34-14, Cedric Peterson was unable to field a short kickoff. The ball skidded past Peterson, got batted around and eventually was recovered in the end zone by Washington State’s Kaiona Wilson for a touchdown.
On the ensuing possession, on third-and-5, Khalil Tate bobbled a snap, retreated and had to throw the ball away for a 25-yard intentional-grounding penalty.
With the score 48-14, Arizona drove to the WSU 3-yard line. But Gary Brightwell, fighting to cross the goal line, fumbled the ball into the end zone, where Washington State’s Marcus Strong recovered it.
The Cougars needed only two plays to go 80 yards and top the 50-point mark. Gardner Minshew II hit Max Borghi for 30 yards and Tay Martin for 50, making it 55-14 with 10 seconds left in one of the worst halves in Arizona football history.
Minshew is 28 of 33 for 311 yards and five touchdowns. Tate is 11 of 18 for 176 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
FIRST-QUARTER UPDATE:
PULLMAN, Wash. — The Arizona Wildcats trail Washington State 21-7 entering the second quarter of their game Saturday night at Martin Stadium.
Arizona got off to about as bad a start as anyone could have imagined.
Washington State took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards for a touchdown. The critical play: a 15-yard unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty on Scottie Young Jr. The Cougars would have faced a third-and-9 without that penalty, which occurred well away from the play. James Williams finished the drive with a 1-yard TD run.
The Wildcats went three-and-out on their first possession, which ended with a Khalil Tate interception. A scrambling Tate tried to hit Tony Ellison running up the right sideline, but Washington State’s Marcus Strong made a leaping pick.
After another UA three-and-out, WSU drove 53 yards in six plays for another touchdown. Max Borghi finished this one with another 1-yard plunge. Two more Arizona penalties aided the drive.
The Wildcats finally got something going on their next possession. A pair off 11-yard runs by Tate and J.J. Taylor set up Tate’s 24-yard TD pass to Shawn Poindexter. Poindexter’s last five receptions have gone for touchdowns.
The good vibes didn’t last long. Washington State immediately responded with another touchdown to make it 21-7. The Cougars started at the UA 49 thanks to another penalty. Gardner Minshew II hit a wide-open Calvin Jackson Jr. for the score from 27 yards out.
Minshew is 13 of 16 for 113 yards. Tate is 2 of 3 for 36 yards and has 20 rushing yards on three attempts.