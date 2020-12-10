No fans, no wins, no matter: The 2020 Territorial Cup still means ‘almost everything’

This entire Pac-12 football season comes with a giant asterisk.

The season was on, it was altered, it was off and it was back on again. Each team was supposed to play seven regular-season games. Only two teams have a shot to get there.

Arizona, one half of Friday’s Territorial Cup tilt, will play six games at most. Arizona State, the other half, will play five at most — if the Sun Devils win their last two games to earn a bowl berth (and assuming there are enough bowls left to take them).

“It’s been a really weird year,” UA linebacker Rourke Freeburg said in one of the biggest understatements of the year. “The season hasn’t really gone our way. But if we can get a win in the Territorial Cup, that can set all things straight.”

That’s the point. This might be the weirdest year ever, for many reasons. The combatants have yet to win a game between them. No one will be in attendance. But the Territorial Cup still matters. It matters to the fans. It matters to the players.

“This is almost bigger than a bowl game,” said UA defensive tackle Aaron Blackwell, a graduate transfer and Arizona native who’s about to play in his first Territorial Cup matchup. “This is almost everything.”