No fans, no wins, no matter: The 2020 Territorial Cup still means ‘almost everything’

This entire Pac-12 football season comes with a giant asterisk.
The season was on, it was altered, it was off and it was back on again. Each team was supposed to play seven regular-season games. Only two teams have a shot to get there.
Arizona, one half of Friday’s Territorial Cup tilt, will play six games at most. Arizona State, the other half, will play five at most — if the Sun Devils win their last two games to earn a bowl berth (and assuming there are enough bowls left to take them).
“It’s been a really weird year,” UA linebacker Rourke Freeburg said in one of the biggest understatements of the year. “The season hasn’t really gone our way. But if we can get a win in the Territorial Cup, that can set all things straight.”
That’s the point. This might be the weirdest year ever, for many reasons. The combatants have yet to win a game between them. No one will be in attendance. But the Territorial Cup still matters. It matters to the fans. It matters to the players.
“This is almost bigger than a bowl game,” said UA defensive tackle Aaron Blackwell, a graduate transfer and Arizona native who’s about to play in his first Territorial Cup matchup. “This is almost everything.”
Blackwell said he and his teammates who have stuck it out are thankful to have made it this far. They are grateful that ASU has gotten past its COVID-19 issues and is available to play.
The Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State was called off. Michigan and Ohio State aren’t playing Saturday. UA coach Kevin Sumlin said he recently spoke to a colleague who’s had six games canceled this season.
“That’s tough on guys,” Sumlin said. “Everybody’s got challenges right now.”
No one in this matchup is feeling more pressure than Sumlin, who’s trying to end a school-record 11-game losing streak and save his job. One could argue that his honeymoon period here ended in the fourth quarter of his first Territorial Cup game in 2018, when the Wildcats squandered a 19-point fourth-quarter lead.
A brawl nearly erupted during pregame warmups, prompting security to line up at midfield to keep the peace. If Sumlin was uncertain about what he was getting into, he found out quickly.
“Unless you’ve been in it, you don’t have a feel for the intensity,” Sumlin said. “We had some issues.”
They’re nothing like this year’s, because, well, nothing is like this year. Let’s look at the two most peculiar aspects of the 94th Territorial Cup game and how they might influence the outcome.
No fans
The 2018 matchup at Arizona Stadium drew 51,805 fans. It was the UA’s largest home attendance of the season. The Wildcats haven’t drawn 50,000 for a home game since.
That game was the first one Freeburg experienced as an active participant.
“It’s like nothing else, man,” said Freeburg, who’s from Scottsdale. “The atmosphere was unbelievable. You can just feel the intensity. You get on that field, it’s loud and it’s a true battle.”
Friday’s game won’t feel that way. Because of the pandemic, the Pac-12 limited attendance this year to guests of the players and coaches. Arizona hosted family members for the Nov. 14 opener against USC. But after COVID-19 cases surged, the UA paused that program.
Aside from a smattering of media, the stands were empty for last week’s game against Colorado. It’ll be the same for ASU.
“It’s a shame that fans can’t come,” Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards said. “I can remember the first time playing in it, down there, it was quite an atmosphere. Last year they came here — atmosphere hadn’t changed a whole lot.
“That’s half of the excitement of it all, the pageantry of the rivalry games, the fan bases getting after each other. It’s fun to watch.”
Edwards said it’s “sad” that fans won’t get to participate in that manner this time. The energy in the building won’t be the same.
Arizona’s only two wins in the past eight meetings happened in Tucson (2014, 2016). As Edwards noted, the Wildcats have been a tough out at home this year, even without fans.
USC needed a last-minute touchdown to win. Colorado needed a pair of stops inside the 5-yard line to protect an eight-point second-half lead. The Trojans and Buffaloes are both undefeated.
Sumlin said players shouldn’t need 50,000 people in the stands to get fired up for a game — especially this one.
“It’s disappointing for our fans, it’s disappointing for a lot of people,” Sumlin said. “But, in order to move forward with a football season, that’s where it is right now.
“It just gets back to, you’re playing a game. Just like you played in the park, whether it was Pop Warner, Little League, middle school. It gets back to playing football and doing something that you like to do and take pride in.”
No wins
That stakes aren’t as high as they were in 2014. Not even close.
The winner of that year’s Territorial Cup contest earned a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game. This year’s winner will avoid being the last team in the league without a victory.
“We’re both coming into this thing looking for a win,” Sumlin said. “That actually raises things up a little bit.”
Neither team wants to walk out of Arizona Stadium on Friday night still carrying a zero in the win column.
ASU’s 0-2 start featured a heartbreaking last-minute defeat against USC (sound familiar?) and a one-score loss to UCLA after three COVID-driven cancellations. No one is calling for Edwards’ head after 7-6 and 8-5 campaigns.
Arizona hasn’t won a game since October 2019. The Wildcats haven’t defeated the Sun Devils since 2016. Sumlin is 0-2 against ASU. His future here remains uncertain.
But a win over the Sun Devils can change things. The Territorial Cup has a disproportionate effect on the perception of a season. As it represents an even greater slice of this year’s slate, that’s truer than ever.
“You hate to say it,” Blackwell said, “but if we had to win one game this year, it would be this one. It’s the biggest one of the year. Especially for the Arizona guys watching this growing up. This was always the he said/she said in town. This is the battle of the bands for everybody.”
Blackwell, who graduated from Liberty High School in Peoria, has been waiting his whole life to play in this game. He transferred to Arizona from New Mexico in January.
The same can be said for fellow defensive tackle Roy Lopez, who’s from Tempe. He spent his first four college seasons at New Mexico State.
“Not to discredit any other game,” said Freeburg, their fellow Arizonan, “but it’s the Arizona State-Arizona game. It’s for the Territorial Cup.”
This year, it’s as much about what they’re trying to avert as what they’re seeking.
Edwards — who coined the phrase, “You play to win the game” — summed up the situation for the Sun Devils and Wildcats:
“You don’t want to keep going through this — the drudgery of almost winning. They want to win one, and we want to win one.”
