No longer out of their depth: Wildcats have makings of legit defensive line rotation

Ricky Hunley and Johnny Nansen would like to go three-deep up front. They want to bring three waves of defensive linemen on a regular basis.

Is that realistic? Does Arizona have enough capable bodies?

The early returns are favorable. While discussing the Wildcats’ defensive-line depth Monday, veteran JB Brown put it this way: “The biggest difference is that there is no difference. It looks the same.”

Brown doesn’t see a drop-off when the second team replaces the first, or the third replaces the second. The Wildcats do have a hierarchy, of course. It’s highly unlikely that each group would play exactly a third of the snaps in a given game.

But Arizona appears to have a bigger stockpile of big bodies than in any recent season, especially at the two interior spots. If they can stay healthy and continue to improve, that’ll provide a huge boost to a defense that ranked 10th in the Pac-12 against the run and surrendered a league-high 25 touchdown passes last season.

“Fresh bodies,” said Hunley, the Wildcats’ defensive line coach. “You got a guy playing offensive line and he’s going every rep, he’s feeling it. You got a guy who’s playing defensive line and he’s rotating every four plays, he’s feeling good about himself, especially if they’re having success.”

Arizona played between six and 10 defensive linemen in each game last season, according to Pro Football Focus. The Wildcats used six defensive linemen in a game five times. The average number used was 7.1.

Three defensive linemen played more than 50% of Arizona’s 793 defensive snaps: Jalen Harris (656), Trevon Mason (583) and Kyon Barrs (446). Harris and Barrs are back to lead the line, as are Paris Shand (278) and Brown (177 in four games), among others.

Hunley was the defensive line coach last season. Don Brown was the defensive coordinator. Nansen succeeded him in December, and at the start of training camp he vowed to play “a lot of guys.” He even said he’d be willing to accept “mistakes” from younger players to keep the rotation intact. Hunley also views that tradeoff as palatable.

“It is, especially if they’re in shape, if they’re fundamentally sound and they’re committed to the process,” Hunley said. “You gotta trust them. That’s the biggest thing we work towards.

“We work our guys hard. We push them hard. When you’re beating on big guys like that all the time, they have a tendency to want to spit the bit out. But these guys have stayed the course.”

Additions to the D-line room include transfer Tiaoalii Savea, who worked extensively with the first team Monday; and freshmen Isaiah Johnson and Jacob Kongaika, who also have gotten reps with the ones.

Shand, who can play inside or outside, worked behind Harris on Monday. Jason Harris, Jalen’s younger brother, has started to flash in practice after redshirting last year following his transfer from Colorado.

Jalen Harris played too many snaps at times last season, including 83 of 89 vs. USC and 70 of 77 vs. Utah. That’s a scenario Hunley and Nansen would like to avoid.

“We gotta get them all in shape,” Hunley said. “Somebody can get nicked here, somebody can have COVID there. You just don’t know. So you gotta always be ready.”

Brown in

Brown and Harris are the latest remaining members of the recruiting class of 2017. Both elected to return this season, taking advantage of their “super senior” status.

Brown has had a rollercoaster career at Arizona. He started 14 games and appeared in all 24 across the 2018 and ’19 seasons. He then opted out during the pandemic-shortened ’20 season.

Brown played in the first four games last season before sitting out the rest for undisclosed reasons, preserving a redshirt year.

In Year 6, Brown is entrenched in the rotation and seeking to end his UA career on a high note. What would qualify?

“I’d rather not speak on it,” Brown said. “Just let it happen.”

Brown is happy to talk about any number of other subjects, especially his soon-to-be 1-year-old son, Joshua II. Brown described being a father as “the best thing in the world” and his “biggest accomplishment.”

“Just seeing the smile he puts on my parents’ faces is priceless,” Brown said. “I could go on and on. I love it.”

Brown has a picture of Joshua on the lock screen of his phone. He looks at it right before practice.

“It’s a reminder,” Brown said. “This is what I’m doing it for. That’s my motivation.”

Brown is the elder statesman among Arizona’s interior defensive linemen. He relishes that role.

“He brings tremendous leadership,” said Shand, a third-year sophomore. “When you have someone in the room that’s been through it all and can understand what you’re going through – through camp or just through life in general – it’s a great person to have.”

Barrs ‘glad to be back’

Barrs, who’s on the mend from March foot surgery, is on track for a meaningful role in Week 1 vs. San Diego State.

“I feel good,” Barrs said. “I’m glad to be back out here with my guys.”

Barrs’ snap count is being limited for the time being. He spends a portion of each practice working on the side. He understands it’s part of the process.

“I trust the coaches, I trust the trainers, the whole staff,” said Barrs, who had a team-high five sacks and was named second-team All-Pac-12 last season. “Whatever they think is best is what I need to do.”

Hunley said he has no doubt that Barrs will be ready for the opener.

“He looks like Kyon,” Hunley said. “But we gotta be smart about it.”

QB ups and downs

Starting quarterback Jayden de Laura was off early in practice Monday, often holding the ball for extended periods and/or missing open receivers. He also threw two interceptions – one on a ball that receiver Dorian Singer deflected to cornerback Adama Fall, the other grabbed by safety Jaxen Turner in the back of the end zone.

After a brief conversation with UA coach Jedd Fisch, de Laura finished practice on an upswing, throwing three touchdown passes and just missing a fourth. The first went to receiver Jacob Cowing just inside the right pylon. On the second and third touchdowns, de Laura found tight end Alex Lines wide open in the end zone. The near-miss came on a well-thrown deep ball to Cowing, who couldn’t get a foot down inside the end line.

Freshman Noah Fifita was the sharpest quarterback, displaying his arm strength on a variety of plays, including a seam pass to tight end Tanner McLachlan and an out route to receiver Jamarye Joiner.

Jordan McCloud also threw a pair of picks. The first came on an underthrown deep ball down the middle; safety DJ Warnell secured the interception. The second came on a ball that was tipped at the line and landed in the arms of linebacker Kolbe Cage. McCloud later threw a nice sideline pass to freshman receiver Kevin Green Jr., who made a toe-tap grab inside the right sideline.

Extra points

The veteran quarterbacks weren’t the only ones who struggled at times Monday. Three receivers dropped catchable passes.

Jason Harris had a pair of sacks during 11-on-11.

Starting cornerback Treydan Stukes missed the latter portion of practice because of a lower-body injury. Isaiah Rutherford worked with the first team in Stukes’ absence.

Tailback Jalen John (undisclosed) remained out.

Defensive back Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine made his training-camp debut after missing the previous sessions to attend to a personal matter. He spent time after practice doing conditioning work.

Punter Kyle Ostendorp was named a first-team preseason All-American by Pro Football Network. Cowing earned honorable-mention recognition.

Cowing and kicker Tyler Loop were named to the PFF Preseason All-Pac-12 Team. Barrs, cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and Ostendorp made the third team.