No Wildcat has had more coaches than Josh McCauley; his newest one is teaching him a new position

Willingness to learn two positions is a prerequisite for Carroll. McCauley has alternated between center and guard during spring ball, and works closely with freshmen Josh Baker and JT Hand.

“Coach Carroll has done a great job moving everybody around,” McCauley said. “Everybody is playing all over and I think that’s really important for O-Linemen, because you come in and work at a different position every single day. I think it’s a great way to learn the offense better, because you can understand the big picture of what’s happening, not just one position — ‘What do I have to do on this play at that position?’ kind of thing.”

Added McCauley: “You get to learn how to work with the 16 guys we have now, so I think it’s really good for us. … Everybody is moving around and it’s fun, because you get to play next to somebody new every day.”

Head coach Jedd Fisch has noted better offensive line play of late, specifically the centers.

“The center is the director, so the center is making those calls, the center is deciding where to slide the protection and learn how to make a certain block with a certain (defensive) front,” he said. “Obviously, it’s a bigger jump for a guy like JT Hand than it is necessarily for a Josh McCauley, right, because of experience. But they’re doing well.”