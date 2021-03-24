‘Nobody's waiting for us’: Don Brown already applying pressure as UA’s defensive coordinator

“That was my moment of like, ‘OK, this is real. This is actually gonna happen,’ ” Wolma said.

Wolma had 28 receptions as a freshman in 2017. He had half that many over the next three seasons, in which he appeared in 28 of 29 games.

Wolma said he primarily has been playing the “H” position in Fisch’s offense. Stacey Marshall has been working alongside him at the “Y.” Williams, who has toggled between tight end and receiver during his UA career, had an impressive first day. Arizona also added UNLV transfer Alex Lines, who played last season under current UA tight ends coach Jordan Paopao.

The tight end room is fuller than it’s been in years, and the position is an integral part of the offense beyond blocking. Wolma couldn’t be happier about it.

“I had great talks with Coach Paopao and Coach Fisch even before they got here,” Wolma said. “They were telling me everything that they were going to do. And to come in and have it all be true ... it’s a great feeling.”

Harrises reunite

Jalen Harris wasn’t the only Harris rushing the quarterback Tuesday.

Jalen’s younger brother, Jason, made his UA practice debut after transferring from Colorado in the offseason.