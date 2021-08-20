‘Not done working’: Three Wildcats now on scholarship won’t forget where they came from

They didn’t know what was happening at first.

As Arizona coach Jedd Fisch addressed the Wildcats on Wednesday, an image was projected behind him. It was a graphic from the infamous ESPN special “The Decision,” during which LeBron James announced he was taking his talents to South Beach.

“Not all of us got to experience that moment where you guys got to make your decision,” Fisch told the team. “Your decision to come to school. Your decision to draw that hat. Your decision to sign that letter.

“I want to feel it a little bit. So I want three of you guys to come up here, put your hat on, sign that scholarship check.”

Fisch then rattled off the names. Rourke Freeburg. Jaydin Young. Treydan Stukes.

They were the three members of the projected two-deep who’d been here since at least last year who didn’t have scholarships. That was about to change.

They walked to the front of the meeting room, sat down at a table, put on UA hats and signed the paperwork — just as they would have had they inked letters-of-intent in high school.