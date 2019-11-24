The Arizona Wildcats lost to No. 7 Utah 35-7 on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are some pertinent notes, quotes and statistics:
NOTES
* Arizona has lost six straight games. It’s the Wildcats’ longest losing streak since they dropped eight in a row in 2016. The six losses have come by an average score of 43-21.
* Arizona has scored 13 points the past two weeks. That’s the Wildcats’ lowest total over two games since they scored 13 against USC and Washington in September 2006.
* The loss guaranteed that Arizona would finish with a losing record for the second straight season. It’s the first time the Wildcats will have posted back-to-back losing seasons since 2004 and ’05 (which concluded a streak of six straight sub-.500 years).
* Kevin Sumlin hadn’t suffered back-to-back losing seasons in his first 11 years as a head coach. He had only one losing season before coming to Arizona – a 5-7 mark at Houston in 2010.
* The Wildcats posted a season low in total yards for the second straight week. Arizona had 196 yards against Utah after managing just 240 against Oregon. The Wildcats’ per-game average entering the Oregon game was 495.8 yards.
* Arizona allowed Utah quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Jason Shelley to complete 83.3% of their passes – the third game in a row in which opposing QBs have completed 70% or higher against the Wildcats.
* Utah’s 297 rushing yards were a season high for a UA opponent. Arizona’s 61 rushing yards were a season low.
* Arizona’s third-down conversion rate of 16.7% was its lowest of the year. Its time of possession of 20 minutes, 28 seconds also was a season low.
* Arizona did not commit a turnover for the third straight game. The Wildcats were plus-1 in turnover margin for the second game in a row.
* Although Utah dominated the game, each team finished with four tackles for losses, two pass breakups and one sack.
* Cornerback Lorenzo Burns’ third-quarter interception was his fourth of the season and the ninth of his career, which leads all active Arizona players. His four picks are the most by a Wildcat since Burns had five in 2017.
* UA linebackers Tony Fields II, Anthony Pandy and Colin Schooler each reached double figures in tackles. The last time three Arizona players did that in the same game was the 2018 season opener against BYU. Pandy’s 11 tackles were a career high.
* Schooler’s 10 tackles included one TFL, giving him 43.5 for his career to tie Joe Salave’a for fifth place on the all-time list at Arizona.
* Cornerback Jace Whittaker had one pass breakup, pushing his career total to 34, just one shy of tying Kelly Malveaux for third place in UA annals.
* Freshman QB Grant Gunnell’s 7-yard rushing touchdown with 1:50 left was the first of his career. It was Arizona’s 19th rushing touchdown of the season, five more than the Wildcats compiled last year.
QUOTES
Sumlin on the overall outcome: “First of all, that’s a good football team we're playing. We couldn't get anything going offensively. We’re down two scores at halftime with a couple fourth-down stops that we needed to get. We did it.
“We gave them some shorter fields, and without being able to move the ball offensively … it all works hand in hand. They’re an experienced team with an experienced quarterback (Huntley) that can move around. The running back (Zack Moss) is an excellent player. We hit him. He always fell forward, whether it was a single tackle, a double tackle or gang-tackling.
“I think our guys continued to play hard for the whole game. … We just didn’t get it done.”
Sumlin on whether having a banged-up line hurt the offense: “There’s no doubt, particularly against a team like (that). There’s a bunch of NFL players on the other team. That doesn't excuse the score of the game. But certainly, (having) a line that is not our best created some issues for us.”
Sumlin on whether he ever thought Arizona would fail to secure a bowl berth two years in a row and why it’s happened: “No. Never. There's a lot of things. It's not just one thing. That’s my job, to right the ship. I never thought about it that way.”
Sumlin on moving on to the season-ending Territorial Cup: “We talked about that in the locker room. What we wanted tonight for our seniors didn't happen. What we can do for our seniors is get the Cup back. That's where our focus and our attention is, to clean up things and then move on to Arizona State. I think that message was heard by our team.”
Fields on his unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty after Schooler’s sack in the first quarter: “I was going to celebrate with Colin, and (a Utah player) tried to come hit me. I defended myself. I (saw) him come over. He was gonna hit me. I put my hands up. They called it on me. That’s all it was. He didn’t fall. I didn’t fall. It wasn’t even a big collision.”
Schooler on the recent dismissal of three defensive coaches: “It feels like a business, and that's what it is. That's the reality of things. I feel bad for the coaches that got let go when they did. They have families, and they gotta take care of them. I know moving’s hard, but I wish nothing but the best of luck to them and hope they get a job … soon.”
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham on his team’s seventh straight victory: “I’m proud of our guys for coming down here and getting a win. They played well in all three passes. It was a big night for Zack Moss, who had 200-plus yards (203). The one interception was a route-structure issue and not a bad throw. Tyler Huntley was nearly flawless again, and the defense was outstanding.”
Moss on the chippy nature of the game: “They came to play. It was their senior night. We came into their stadium, and they wanted to set the tone. I think we did a good job of turning that down a little bit. We could’ve kept our composure a lot more. We had some sloppy penalties.”
STATS
* Utah had 28 first downs; Arizona had 11.
* Utah had 517 total yards and averaged 7.0 per play; Arizona’s figures were 196 and 3.8.
* Utah had 11 penalties for 110 yards; Arizona had four for 60.
* Utah possessed the ball for 22:16 in the first half; Arizona had it for 7:44.
* Utah converted 6 of 11 third downs; Arizona converted 2 of 12.
* Utah’s average starting field position was its 34-yard line; Arizona’s was its 20.
* Huntley completed 19 of 23 passes for 211 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
* Moss had 203 yards on 26 carries and one TD.
* Khalil Tate and Gunnell combined to complete 14 of 27 passes for 135 yards.
* UA receiver Cedric Peterson had a team-high four catches for 63 yards.
* UA freshman Kyle Ostendorp averaged 46.3 yards on three punts, dropping one inside the 20.