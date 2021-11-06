Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 10-3 victory over Cal

Fisch on Michael Wiley’s winning touchdown run: “Great job by Wiley on that third-and-5, not making it a field-goal game. We just said, ‘Hey, we're gonna hand you the ball, go right up that A-gap, man, and don't stop.’ And he didn't. It was pretty cool.”

Plummer on fighting through shoulder and hand injuries to finish the game: “That was a lot. I've never had to leave a game like that, come back and go back and forth, back and forth. But got the win. That’s all that matters.”

Plummer on Wiley’s touchdown: “It was crazy. I came out from under center, handed the ball off to him and I just saw it open. and I'm like, ‘He's gonna score.’ He got in, and that was a special feeling. I love Michael. He’s one of my good buddies. Seeing him run into the end zone like that was something special, and he'll definitely remember that for the rest of his life.”

WR Stanley Berryhill III on Plummer going in and out of the lineup: “It was just an emotional roller coaster. But I've said it a million times, and I'll say it again. He's the toughest quarterback that I've played with. So I knew he wouldn't be down for long, if he was down.”