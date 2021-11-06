Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 10-3 victory over Cal

The Arizona Wildcats defeated Cal 10-3 on Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium. Here are some pertinent notes, quotes and statistics from the UA’s first victory of 2021:
NOTES
* Arizona ended its school-record 20-game losing streak, which was also the longest skid in the nation. The Wildcats last won on Oct. 5, 2019, at Colorado – a span of 764 days.
* Arizona scored just 10 points in a win for the first time since Sept. 25, 2010, when the Wildcats defeated Cal 10-9. Like Saturday’s game, the lone touchdown in that contest came late in the fourth quarter.
* Arizona has won six games in a row against Cal, dating to 2010. Every one of those games was decided by seven or fewer points.
* Arizona and Cal combined for 13 points, marking the lowest-scoring game the Wildcats have played in since the 1992 Territorial Cup (L, 7-6).
* Arizona allowed just 122 yards of total offense, marking the first time the Wildcats have held an opponent under 200 since South Carolina State had 154 yards 2012. It was the first time Arizona has held a conference opponent under 200 yards since Washington State in 2009 (185). It was also the lowest output by a UA opponent since Idaho in 2008 (112).
* The Wildcats held the Golden Bears to 28 rushing yards, the fewest Arizona has allowed in a game since surrendering 17 yards to UTEP in 2017. It was the fewest allowed in a conference game since 2006 (Stanford, 6 yards).
* Arizona limited Cal to 94 yards passing, the third time this season the Wildcats have held an opponent under 100 yards (NAU, UCLA).
* Arizona QB Will Plummer led all rushers with a career-high 68 yards on 11 attempts. The Wildcats finished with 202 yards on the ground, becoming the third team to top 200 against Cal this season (TCU, Oregon). It was also the third time Arizona has eclipsed 200 yards this season.
* Freshman receiver Dorian Singer had a career-high five catches for 46 yards. Singer caught three passes for 65 yards in his UA debut last week at USC.
* Arizona punter Kyle Ostendorp averaged 50.1 yards on seven punts, marking the fourth time this season he has averaged 50-plus yards in a game. His dropped four punts inside the 20-yard line, setting a career high.
* Arizona defensive tackle Kyon Barrs notched career highs with three tackles for losses and 2.5 sacks. He tied his career best with five total tackles.
QUOTES
UA coach Jedd Fisch on the vibe in the locker room: “It's hard to describe. First of all, there's so much love in that locker room. They're so excited. They were just surrounding each other, they were dancing, they were cheering, they were so happy for each other. You felt so much love between them.”
Fisch on Cal missing 20-plus players because of COVID protocols: “I found out about it Thursday going out to the practice field, just that there was COVID and then there were multiple players. But I didn't know who they were until this morning. Kudos to their team for keeping that quiet. I told our team that's a good lesson: You gather information, you don't share it. ... So I said to our team this: How many of you guys feel like we lost games because of the opponent? And how many times you guys think we lost games because of ourselves? And if the answer is, ‘We've lost games because of ourselves,’ then it doesn't matter who they bring.”
Fisch on Arizona getting penalized for a sideline violation and unsportsmanlike conduct in the fourth quarter: “The side judge says that he backed into Don (defensive coordinator Don Brown). Therefore he gave Don, instead of a sideline warning, a 15-yard penalty, which he didn't handle great. So they gave him another 15-yard penalty, which is just ... in a 3-3 game, that was tough.”
Fisch on having to play center Josh McCauley at left tackle because of injuries: “We have a tremendous coaching staff, and they did not blink. Brennan Carroll did not blink. He prepared him on Friday. We had a walk-through. He said, ‘Hey, let's be ready here in case of an emergency. Josh, let's take 10 reps at left tackle.’ So we were able to do that.”
Fisch on Michael Wiley’s winning touchdown run: “Great job by Wiley on that third-and-5, not making it a field-goal game. We just said, ‘Hey, we're gonna hand you the ball, go right up that A-gap, man, and don't stop.’ And he didn't. It was pretty cool.”
Plummer on fighting through shoulder and hand injuries to finish the game: “That was a lot. I've never had to leave a game like that, come back and go back and forth, back and forth. But got the win. That’s all that matters.”
Plummer on Wiley’s touchdown: “It was crazy. I came out from under center, handed the ball off to him and I just saw it open. and I'm like, ‘He's gonna score.’ He got in, and that was a special feeling. I love Michael. He’s one of my good buddies. Seeing him run into the end zone like that was something special, and he'll definitely remember that for the rest of his life.”
WR Stanley Berryhill III on Plummer going in and out of the lineup: “It was just an emotional roller coaster. But I've said it a million times, and I'll say it again. He's the toughest quarterback that I've played with. So I knew he wouldn't be down for long, if he was down.”
Berryhill on dealing with the losing streak: “Try not to think about it too much. But of course it's in the back of your head. All I gotta say is, it's over now. We're gonna start a different streak hopefully.”
DE Jalen Harris on the defense supporting the banged-up offense: “If you want to be a great defense, you can't get into what the offense is doing. You’ve got to play hard every play, no matter what. When we see they have a few injuries and they're struggling, we got to be able to step up and make plays.”
Arizona “Viper” Christian Young on Cal’s offense missing several starters, including QB Chase Garbers: “Coach Brown has been preaching the whole week, ‘We really don't care who they bring out. We still got to play defense.’ They needed their quarterback bad, but we went out there and handled ourselves how we should.”
Cal coach Justin Wilcox on the Bears' personnel deficiencies due to COVID protocols: "That’s the situation we’re in. We felt like if we could field a team we wanted to come down and compete. I thought the guys competed extremely hard across the board, every phase. A lot of guys playing their first action. I thought they competed really hard. We didn’t execute well enough to win the game, obviously."
STATS
* Arizona had 21 first downs; Cal had 9
* Arizona ran 82 plays; Cal ran 53
* Arizona averaged 4.0 yards per play; Cal averaged 2.3
* Arizona had 7 penalties for 85 yards; Cal had 7 for 53
* Arizona converted 7 of 19 third downs; Cal converted 1 of 14
* Arizona went 2 for 3 in the red zone (1 TD, 1 FG); Cal went 1 for 1 (1 FG)
* Arizona’s average starting field position was its 30-yard line; Cal’s was its 21
* Berryhill had 94 all-purpose yards (43 receiving, 26 rushing, 25 returning)
* Cal QB Ryan Glover completed 11 of 29 passes for 94 yards
* Cal’s Daniel Scott had 12 tackles
* Arizona’s Jaxen Turner had 7 tackles and 1 pass breakup
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev