Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 21-19 loss to NAU

QUOTES

UA coach Jedd Fisch on whether the goodwill he built up during the offseason is gone: “I hope not. I don't think treating people right should be affected by whether or not we were able to come out with the outcome we wanted. I hope that reaching out to our community and reaching out to our former players and to our alumni and bringing back some of the great ones that we have had here will affect what we're trying to get accomplished. We are in Year 1, Game 3 of a 12-game season and trying to build something over time. Of course we're always gonna be frustrated when the outcome is not what we want it to be. But we also recognize that we're going to try to see the forest through the trees and not get caught up in one game.”