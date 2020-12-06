Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 24-13 loss to Colorado

The Arizona Wildcats lost to Colorado 24-13 on Saturday at Arizona Stadium. Here are some pertinent notes, quotes and statistics:
NOTES
* Arizona lost its 11th consecutive game, extending its school record. The Wildcats’ last win came against Colorado on Oct. 5 of last year. The UA was 4-1 at that time.
* Kevin Sumlin’s record as Arizona’s coach fell to 9-19. His winning percentage of .321 is second worst all time at Arizona with a minimum of 20 games. Only Edward A. Doherty was worse, going 4-15-1 (.225) in 1957-58.
* The Wildcats scored only one touchdown for the second straight week. They failed to score after taking a 13-0 lead 1:24 into the second quarter.
* Arizona scored on only 1 of 3 trips into the red zone – a field goal in the first quarter. The Wildcats have just one touchdown in six trips over the past two games.
* The Wildcats allowed a season-high 407 rushing yards, including 301 by Jarek Broussard – the most ever by an opposing player. Oregon’s LaMichael James held the previous mark with 288 yards on Sept. 22, 2011.
* Arizona held Colorado to 92 passing yards, the second week in a row it has limited the opposition to fewer than 130.
* Arizona had three takeaways after failing to force a turnover in its first three games. It was the first time the Wildcats had three or more since the 2019 opener at Hawaii.
* Colorado had 12 tackles for losses, the most by a UA opponent this season. The last time an opponent reached double figures came against USC on Oct. 19 of last year.
* Arizona went 3 of 14 on third down (21.4%). For the season, the Wildcats are 18 of 61 (29.5%). The UA also went 0 of 2 on fourth down.
* The Wildcats had a 3-yard advantage in average starting field position, ending a streak of 11 consecutive games in which they had a deficit in that category.
* Senior tailback Gary Brightwell had 113 yards on 20 carries, the fifth 100-yard rushing performance of his career and his second of the season.
* Sophomore RB Michael Wiley set a career high with 126 yards on nine carries, averaging 14.0 yards per attempt.
* Two UA tailbacks eclipsed 100 yards in the same game for the third time under Sumlin.
* Senior kicker Lucas Havrisik connected on field goals of 38 and 42 yards. He has made six in a row, a career-long streak.
* Senior LB Anthony Pandy collected two interceptions for the first multi-INT performance of his career. He also had a team-high eight tackles.
* Junior safety Isaiah Mays had a career-high seven tackles, plus a forced fumble.
* Senior DT Roy Lopez also had seven tackles, including his first sack as a Wildcat.
QUOTES
Sumlin on the Wildcats’ struggles in the red zone: “We were able to run it in the middle of the field. We got some zero coverage and blitz that we didn’t handle. They brought a lot of pressure. We didn’t handle it, we didn’t pick it up. We didn’t make plays down there.”
Sumlin on eschewing a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 5 with six-plus minutes left: “We talked about it. But right there, what does three do for you? We had as good a chance as anything right there.”
Brightwell on Sumlin’s postgame message: “We gotta come back tomorrow and work harder. That’s as simple as I can put it.”
Lopez on Colorado’s big runs: “They were pretty much stacking a side. They were having a tackle over, a tight end, a wing, and then a bunch to the same side. They got a lot of blockers to one side, trying to open gaps for that running back. And he’s good.”
Lopez on the defense taking the blame for the loss even though the offense scored only 13 points: “We should hold them to 12. That’s the way we should see it. We need to be better. Just because we have three turnovers doesn’t mean you deserve to win. It doesn’t mean you get to win.”
Colorado coach Karl Dorrell on the Buffs’ rally from a 13-0 deficit: “It just tells me a lot about this team. It was the first time this year that we've been down by at least two scores. There wasn't any panic, there wasn't any concern that we were in trouble or that look that you get on players’ faces when they seem to lose confidence or something like that. I didn't sense that at all. There was more problem-solving. Trying to find answers and solutions as we're on the sidelines, making adjustments.”
Broussard on rushing for 300-plus yards on the anniversary of Colorado RB Rashaan Salaam’s death: “It was really huge to do that. Every day we walk in the Champions Center and walk past that trophy (Salaam’s Heisman). It means a lot to be in that kind of company with that sort of player.”
Colorado LB Carson Wells, who had 11 tackles and four TFLs, on being 4-0: “I was a part of being 5-0, and we just need to keep playing. We can’t get complacent; we just need to come out and do the work every day during the week and come out and show the work on Saturdays.”
STATS
* Arizona had 23 first downs; Colorado had 18
* Colorado had 499 total yards; Arizona had 422.
* Colorado averaged 7.6 yards per play; Arizona averaged 5.6.
* Arizona possessed the ball for 30 minutes, 57 seconds; Colorado had it for 29:03.
* The Buffs converted 5 of 11 third downs and scored on 4 of 5 trips into the red zone (three TDs, one FG).
* UA freshman QB Will Plummer completed 19 of 32 passes for 154 yards with one interception. He had 29 net rushing yards on 14 attempts.
* Colorado QB Sam Noyer completed 12 of 19 passes for 92 yards with two interceptions. He had 67 rushing yards and one touchdown.
* UA receiver Brian Catseel caught three passes for a game-high 71 yards.
* UA freshman punter Tyler Loop averaged 47.1 yards on seven attempts, with three dropped inside the 20 and two touchbacks.
* Colorado LB Nate Landman had a game-high 16 tackles, including 3.5 TFLs (one sack).
* Colorado DB Mekhi Blackmon had three pass breakups.
