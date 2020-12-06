Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 24-13 loss to Colorado

* Junior safety Isaiah Mays had a career-high seven tackles, plus a forced fumble.

* Senior DT Roy Lopez also had seven tackles, including his first sack as a Wildcat.

QUOTES

Sumlin on the Wildcats’ struggles in the red zone: “We were able to run it in the middle of the field. We got some zero coverage and blitz that we didn’t handle. They brought a lot of pressure. We didn’t handle it, we didn’t pick it up. We didn’t make plays down there.”

Sumlin on eschewing a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 5 with six-plus minutes left: “We talked about it. But right there, what does three do for you? We had as good a chance as anything right there.”

Brightwell on Sumlin’s postgame message: “We gotta come back tomorrow and work harder. That’s as simple as I can put it.”

Lopez on Colorado’s big runs: “They were pretty much stacking a side. They were having a tackle over, a tight end, a wing, and then a bunch to the same side. They got a lot of blockers to one side, trying to open gaps for that running back. And he’s good.”