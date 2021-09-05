Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 24-16 loss to BYU

Fisch on going for it on fourth down twice from Arizona’s territory: “I was not going to go for it this afternoon, but when I looked out there and I saw that we had to go that far (holds his hands about a foot apart) and I know how hard our team practiced, I said there's no way they're going to stop us. And when it happened again and we had to go that far, I said there's no way they're going to stop us. We've got a 6-4 quarterback who weighs over 230 pounds (Cruz). If he can't get that much, that's a problem.”

Fisch on his first game as UA coach: “Disappointing. I could have done a better job. I should have called a better game earlier. That won't happen again, I hope. We need to be better in certain play-calling opportunities.”

Fisch on his discussions with Havrisik: “I just told Lucas when he lined up for the last field goal, ‘You're gonna make it like you do every day in practice.’ We practice field goals Tuesdays and Wednesdays every week. He makes them. ‘You're gonna make these, and you're probably not going to miss a field for the rest of the year. So just keep it moving. These things happen.’ ”

Cruz on his interception in the fourth quarter: “It was just a bad read. Gotta be better than that. Obviously that had a big impact on the game.”