Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 27-10 loss to UCLA

Sumlin on Plummer’s mobility: “Their defense had a lot to do with that. They were pressuring him. A lot of off-the-edge pressure, corner blitzes, some internal pressure. Obviously, his mobility helps him in those situations to escape, and he utilized that. That's something that we’ll look at.”

WR Jamarye Joiner on the QB switch: “It didn’t really change much. Grant is a really talented quarterback. Will is a real talented quarterback. He’s a little more mobile than Grant. Just knowing that he can extend plays more with his legs, we just gotta help him out as a young quarterback to get comfortable with the game.”

Joiner on the offense moving the ball in the second half but not scoring touchdowns: “Our offensive tempo worked really good. They couldn’t keep up with us. They were huffing and puffing on the field. (We were) running the ball down their throat. Popping them for quick passes. We just couldn’t put it in at the end.”

LB Anthony Pandy on what’s most frustrating about the losing streak: “Just us putting in the work. The work we’re putting in is good work. Monday through Friday, we are working to get wins, to end this streak. We’re just not getting the results.”