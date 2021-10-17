Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 34-0 loss to Colorado

Fisch on going for it on fourth-and-goal at the 1: “I believe in the analytics on that one. ... You're better off going for it, taking the field position and sending our defense out there if we don't get it. But I had full trust in our team getting that.”

Fisch on QB Will Plummer’s performance off the bench: “I think he did fine. I'd like to hit the deep ball to Tayvian (Cunningham). I'd like to hit the deep ball to Boobie (Curry). I'd like to hit Stanley (Berryhill) on a dig route. All those things, right? We would all like to see that happen. But you're also jumping into a game. It's the fourth quarter. You're down a bunch of points. You have some adrenaline, and you overthrow some things. You don't necessarily know exactly the speed, the tempo. But he handled the plays well. I think we had one false start with him in. We had no delay-of-games. We didn't have any wasted timeouts. He was able to get in and out of the huddle. Those are all important.”

Fisch on playing Washington on Friday: “Excited about the opportunity to be back at home. Excited about playing Washington and going out there and playing our best game. I will continue to challenge our team to do that. We'll coach our best game, and we'll play our best game.”