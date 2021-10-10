Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 34-16 loss to UCLA

Fisch on QB Jordan McCloud’s performance before getting injured: “I thought he was playing outstanding. I thought he was playing as good as he could have played. He threw the ball away when there was nobody open. He scrambled when there were places to scramble. The two zone-read plays we called, he converted on both of those. He made great decisions with the football. He was very accurate. It was a shame that that happened.”

Fisch on the UA defense: “They battled. They hung in there. They were on the field a lot. They had every run thrown at them. There were a lot of different, hard runs to fit up, and they got some good runs on us. But I feel that our defense really played good football. The stats might not necessarily show it. But I think if we converted on some of those (third-down) plays (on offense), that wouldn't have happened.”

Fisch on the team having five false-start penalties: “They stem their front late very often. Right at the last second. when you're in the middle of your cadence, they move. Maybe they make a move call, maybe they don’t, but they they're constantly moving. We just got flinchy. You can't do that. You have to hold your water. We practiced it all week.’