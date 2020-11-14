Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 34-30 loss to No. 20 USC

Gunnell on his 75-yard TD pass to Cunningham: “The dude’s a track guy. Speed is something that you can’t teach. When you have it, you have it. When he’s running like that, you just throw the ball as far as you can, and he runs under it.”

Linebacker Rourke Freeburg on the defense’s performance: “A lot of ups and downs. I felt like in the first half we did a good job of minimizing big plays, tackling good, stopping the run, getting off the field on third down. ... Those are pretty much the four keys Coach (Paul) Rhoads said we needed to do to win the game. I felt like we did a pretty good job of that until the second half. Our offense runs a pretty similar scheme – RPO, stretch, high-low. It was almost like we were playing our offense today.”

UA tailback Michael Wiley on the offense’s mentality: “Just score. I think every offense should have that mindset. What Coach (Noel) Mazzone said was ‘plunge recklessly.’ Don’t worry about the win, don’t worry about the loss, just play hard. The effort was clearly there.”