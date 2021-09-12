Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 38-14 loss to San Diego State

Fisch on why he changed quarterbacks in the third quarter, switching from Gunner Cruz to Plummer: “I didn't just take him out because we weren't moving the ball. ... We didn’t have our left guard; we didn’t have our left tackle. The game was a little bit out of hand, but not completely. He was getting hit pretty good back there, and we weren't doing a good enough job to help him. So I wanted to see if we could get a spark, change it up a little bit, different dynamic with Will. He came in slinging, and I appreciated that.”

Fisch on Plummer’s performance: “Will competed. He came in and didn't worry about the scoreboard and just played hard like we ask our team to do. ... He said, ‘Hey, the score’s the score. I'm going to go out there and make plays and do what I'm supposed to do and play the position the way I've been coached to play it.’ Will’s got a chance to be a good player for us, as does Gunner.”