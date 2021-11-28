Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 38-15 loss to Arizona State

UA senior LB Anthony Pandy on playing his last game: “It didn’t really hit me until after the game. I wasn’t thinking about it so much. I was just thinking about the game, trying to get the win. But after the game, when we walked in there as a team, it was my last time with them as a group. So it kind of hit me hard. Really hard.”

UA senior center Josh McCauley on his time as a Wildcat: “It's been unbelievable. I've made so many connections, met so many great coaches, players. I'm gonna have those relationships for the rest of my life. It’s something I’ll always have with me. Being in Tucson, being at the U of A was one of the highlights of my life. It was the greatest thing ever. I'm glad I got to experience it.”

Edwards on ASU’s defense, which was missing several players because of injuries: “When you think about going into the last game of the season without (linebackers) (Darien) Butler and Merlin (Robertson) at linebacker and our two safeties were out ... I’m happy for all the guys that got an opportunity. For the most part, the defense did a nice job of not allowing them to score.”