Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 38-29 loss to No. 24 Utah

Fisch on the unsuccessful 2-point conversion attempt: “We were trying to run a variation of a run-pass option, where Berryhill was going to try to flip it to (Michael) Wiley. Wiley was gonna flip it back to Will (Plummer). Will was trying to go out in the end zone. They played cover-2. They had shown more blitz zero in that situation. ... We had to take a timeout to get the personnel right. And then we're missing a guy because Tayvian (Cunningham) got hurt. So we had to put somebody else in the game. We were hopeful that that the corner was gonna bite up and try to tackle Wiley when he was coming around on the double reverse and flip it over the top to Will. But that just didn't get executed.”

Fisch on whether Plummer was limited because of a shoulder injury: “I didn't feel he was at all. I thought he played a good game. He's probably gonna want to take back about five or six plays that we missed high or had a chance at somebody. Wad some great opportunities today, and I thought he played a good football game with a lot of room to grow.”