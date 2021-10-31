Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 41-34 loss to USC

Fisch on what he liked about Plummer’s outing: “His grit. His toughness. He took one or two sacks, then he ran off the field. He said, ‘Coach, I know, don't even tell me. I know. Those are the sacks I can’t take.’ But other than that, his decision-making with the ball (was sound). I called the screen at about the minus-25 to start the two-minute drive. I looked at him and said, ‘Are you good with this?’ He goes, ‘Yeah. If it's not there, I'm going to dirt it.’ He's a freshman. He has to learn things. If we just hide every play and just try to protect the kid, we’ll never be as good we know we're gonna be.”

Fisch on Pandy’s performance: “Proud of Anthony Pandy as always. That kid ... I tell him after every game how much I love him. I think I tell him I love him as much as I tell my wife. That guy just gives everything, every day at practice. He's been through a bunch.”

Plummer on staying motivated down 35-14 at halftime: “It's not really difficult. This is what you dream of, playing in the Coliseum at USC. If you have to get motivated to play in that game, there’s something wrong with you. So I think everybody just kind of understood the assignment that was ahead of us. We just fell short.”