Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 44-18 loss to Washington State

Fisch on Arizona converting only 23.5% of its third downs: “Third-and-long too much. We didn't throw the ball very well. We had a lot of guys that we should have hit that we didn't. Will, it felt like he was a little bit off on third downs. Our receivers didn't catch the ball as well as they should have. I need to do a better job of getting us (manageable) third downs.”

Fisch on WSU’s draw plays: “I don't think we counteracted it enough. Losing our starting Mike linebacker (Roberts) on the first play the game, the draw play a lot of times is the linebackers’ responsibility, the defensive ends’ responsibility. We're probably rushing up the field a little bit and then probably missed some keys there.”

Fisch on whether the fog was a factor: “Both of the play-callers are on the field. It wasn't hard to see what was going on. We had no problems with our communication in terms of down, distance, hash marks – none of those things were an issue. I had a good feel for what coverages they were in. So I didn't see that was much of a problem for us.”