Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 44-27 loss at Washington

Sumlin on his message to the team: “We have to stick together as a team. From last week to this week, it's the same result but a different football game. We have to go back to work as coaches and do a better job and keep looking at where we are in personnel. And come back to work on Monday for another opponent.”

Sumlin on UW’s pass rush affecting Gunnell: “The pocket was getting pushed back into him. We were in five-man protection. We started helping with the back a little bit later, which helped the protection. With where he was, trying to push up in the pocket sometimes, they were pushing it right back into his lap. That's an issue.”

Sumlin on whether the fourth quarter can generate momentum for next week: “Yes and no. Individually, for some of those young guys that came in there and played, there's some confidence that they can get out of it. But obviously there's a reason why the backups are in there. ... It's all about the team. That's where our work has to get done this week.

Gunnell on keeping the team motivated through growing pains: “It’s easy as a quarterback when you have guys on the team that want to be great. It's kind of a whole group effort, staying motivated. We're all pushing to win. We want to win. It's the worst feeling. It’s embarrassing.”