Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 70-7 loss to Arizona State

The Arizona Wildcats lost to Arizona State 70-7 in the Territorial Cup game Friday at Arizona Stadium. Here are some pertinent notes, quotes and statistics:
NOTES
* The loss was by far the biggest by Arizona in the 94-year history of the Territorial Cup. The previous largest margin was 47 points, which happened twice – in 1951 and ’58. The Wildcats lost by 40 or more points on three other occasions – 1957, ’67 and ’96.
* ASU’s 70 points were the most either team has scored in the history of the series. It’s the most Arizona has allowed in a Pac-12 game, topping the 69 scored by Washington State in 2016.
* ASU’s 42 points at halftime were the most the Sun Devils have scored in a half against the Wildcats.
* ASU has scored 50-plus points against Arizona six times, including three of the past eight meetings (2013, ’15, ’20).
* ASU has won four in a row against Arizona for the first time since 1975-78. It’s the longest streak in the series since Arizona won five in a row from 1982-86. The Sun Devils have won eight of the past 11 meetings.
* Arizona has lost a school-record 12 consecutive games and is 0-5 to start a season for the first time in program history.
* Kevin Sumlin is 9-20 as Arizona’s coach, 6-17 in the Pac-12 and 0-3 against ASU.
* Arizona committed seven turnovers, its most in a game under Sumlin. The Wildcats had five turnovers in the first four games this season. The last time they had more than four in a game was Sept. 22, 2016, against Utah (five).
* ASU’s two touchdowns in the first 56 seconds marked just the third time an FBS program has scored two TDs in the first minute of a game since 1996.
* D.J. Taylor’s 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was ASU’s first in the history of the Territorial Cup. It was the Sun Devils’ first opening kickoff return for a TD since 2011 and the first the Wildcats had allowed since 2007.
* ASU tailback Rachaad White rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns to earn the Bob Moran Award as game MVP. A Sun Devils back has won the award four years in a row.
* Since scoring 27 points in the fourth quarter against Washington, Arizona has scored 30 points in the past three games. Its 21 points in the past two meetings with ASU are the fewest in back-to-back Territorial Cup matchups since 1991-92 (20 points).
* Two of Arizona’s three leading tacklers were walk-ons: defensive backs Treydan Stukes (seven tackles) and Quinn Sullivan (five).
* UA freshman receiver Ma’jon Wright notched game- and career-highs with eight catches for 85 yards.
* Arizona failed to record a takeaway for the fourth time in five games and failed to register a sack for the third time in five games.
* ASU’s average starting field position was Arizona’s 48-yard line.
QUOTES
Sumlin on whether he thought his team was ready to play: “Yes, I did. Our practice tempo, pregame, everything. The turnovers and our inability to bounce back from the turnovers, giving them short fields to score early ... no matter what your emotional level is, when you turn the ball over like that, particularly early in the game, with short fields, it’s not a good recipe.”
Sumlin on whether he’s concerned about his job: “No. It’s what we sign up for. It’s a tough deal. But as a coach you know you can’t approach life, your team, anything like that. We just gotta keep working at it. That’s what I’m gonna do.”
Sumlin on whether Arizona will play a sixth game: “I can’t answer that right now, just because of numbers. We’ll see where we are tomorrow. We’re not talking about turning down (the chance to play). We’ve just got to see where we are injury-wise.”
TE Bryce Wolma on Sumlin’s postgame message: “He said basically you’ve got two options. This bad stretch we’re in, you can either give up and quit – which he doesn’t believe we have any of those guys – or we can rally each other, come back for this game next week, next season, with a different attitude.”
Wolma on the changes the program needs: “I don’t know. That’s a tough question. I think guys are giving effort. I think guys want to win, obviously. I think it’s a combination of a lot of things. When it comes down to it, we have good game plans, we have all that. When we get in the game, we’re just not executing. There comes a time as players coaches, everybody, we’ve just got to look ourselves in the mirror and ask who you are and what you want to do and what can you personally do to change it?”
Wolma on staying motivated in a blowout: “It’s tough. Guys are frustrated. The thing that keeps you motivated is just opportunity. We had so many guys go down with injuries tonight. That’s at least one positive – we get some young guys some good looks, some great in-game reps to build on and get better. Viewing it as an opportunity is an important mindset to have, especially when you’re down by that much.”
LB Parker Henley on the team’s mood: “After the game, it was not great. We’re still a family, but it’s not good. ... I find fun playing football. As a team, I don’t find fun in losing.”
Henley, who walked in the senior ceremony, on what he’ll remember about this game: “I’ll remember everything before kickoff. That’s about it.”
STATS
* Arizona had 18 first downs; ASU had 17.
* ASU had 259 rushing yards; Arizona had 137.
* ASU had 486 total yards; Arizona had 350.
* ASU averaged 7.7 yards per play; Arizona averaged 4.3.
* ASU converted 4 of 10 third downs; Arizona went 8 of 18.
* ASU converted 2 of 3 fourth downs; Arizona went 0 of 4.
* ASU scored touchdowns on all six of its trips into the red zone; Arizona went 1 of 2.
* ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 9 of 11 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score.
* Arizona QBs Grant Gunnell, Will Plummer and Rhett Rodriguez combined to go 26 of 46 for 213 yards with three interceptions.
* ASU’s Jermayne Lole and D.J. Davidson each had seven tackles. Lole also had one TFL and one forced fumble.
* ASU’s Michael Matus had two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one TFL.
* ASU’s Timarcus Davis had five tackles and three pass breakups.
* ASU’s Chase Lucas had four tackles and two pass breakups.
