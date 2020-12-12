Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 70-7 loss to Arizona State

Wolma on the changes the program needs: “I don’t know. That’s a tough question. I think guys are giving effort. I think guys want to win, obviously. I think it’s a combination of a lot of things. When it comes down to it, we have good game plans, we have all that. When we get in the game, we’re just not executing. There comes a time as players coaches, everybody, we’ve just got to look ourselves in the mirror and ask who you are and what you want to do and what can you personally do to change it?”

Wolma on staying motivated in a blowout: “It’s tough. Guys are frustrated. The thing that keeps you motivated is just opportunity. We had so many guys go down with injuries tonight. That’s at least one positive – we get some young guys some good looks, some great in-game reps to build on and get better. Viewing it as an opportunity is an important mindset to have, especially when you’re down by that much.”

LB Parker Henley on the team’s mood: “After the game, it was not great. We’re still a family, but it’s not good. ... I find fun playing football. As a team, I don’t find fun in losing.”

Henley, who walked in the senior ceremony, on what he’ll remember about this game: “I’ll remember everything before kickoff. That’s about it.”