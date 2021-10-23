Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats' loss to Washington

Quotes

UA head coach Jedd Fisch on penalties, Will Plummer's interception: “We continue to get into fistfights with our hands tied behind our back. We're in a situation where we have 10 penalties for (73) yards. We're in a situation where it's first-and-10 on the plus-28-yard line, we call a screen pass and instead of dirtying it, we throw it to a defensive lineman. ... If we're going to continue to turn the ball over and commit 10 penalties in a game, we're going to be a very disappointing group in the locker room. ... We have a locker room full of tears, and I expect that. I love the way our guys fight, but on top of fighting, you need execution. Now it's time to continue to get better with out execution."