Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats' loss to Washington

The Arizona Wildcats blundered a fourth-quarter lead to the Washington Huskies Friday night, falling to UW 21-16.
Here are some essential notes, quotes and statistics from Arizona's latest loss:
Notes
* Arizona lost its 19th straight game, which dates back to the 2019 season. The losing streak started against the Huskies during the '19 season. Arizona and UNLV remain the only two FBS programs without a win this season.
* For the 10th consecutive game, the Wildcats failed to reach 20 points. Arizona is averaging 13.5 points per game this season; that mark ranks 127th in FBS. New Mexico, Southern Mississippi and Rice are the only programs that rank lower than the Wildcats.
* After both teams combined for 41 yards of total offense in the first quarter, Arizona finished with 286 total yards while Washington had 305.
* Arizona linebacker Jerry Roberts recorded his first sack since the 2019 season, when he was playing at Bowling Green State.
* 56 players on Arizona's roster have never experienced a win since joining the Wildcats, according to the ESPN broadcast.
* Wide receiver and "Wildcat" quarterback Jamarye Joiner scored a one-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, his first rushing score as a Wildcat. Joiner's touchdown marked the first time Arizona had scored a touchdown since the first half of the UCLA game two weeks ago. Between the second half of the UCLA game, the road contest at Colorado and the first half Friday night, Arizona hadn't scored a touchdown in 111 minutes and 44 seconds of game time.
* Announced attendance at Arizona Stadium was 30,880, the lowest-attended home game since UA-Wyoming in 1972.
* Former Arizona quarterback Ortege Jenkins, who is famously known for his "Leap by the Lake" moment against Washington in 1998, was the honorary captain during the pregame toss. Fellow ex-Wildcat Antoine Cason, the 2007 Jim Thorpe Award winner, was also in attendance for Arizona-Washington.
Quotes
UA head coach Jedd Fisch on penalties, Will Plummer's interception: “We continue to get into fistfights with our hands tied behind our back. We're in a situation where we have 10 penalties for (73) yards. We're in a situation where it's first-and-10 on the plus-28-yard line, we call a screen pass and instead of dirtying it, we throw it to a defensive lineman. ... If we're going to continue to turn the ball over and commit 10 penalties in a game, we're going to be a very disappointing group in the locker room. ... We have a locker room full of tears, and I expect that. I love the way our guys fight, but on top of fighting, you need execution. Now it's time to continue to get better with out execution."
More Fisch on Plummer's interception: "We felt we couldn't have called a safer pass. We called a screen pass. It was unfortunate. If I could get it back, I certainly would call something different."
Roberts on Arizona getting penalized late in the game for too many players on the field: "There was a miscommunication of some sort. We practice it all week, so I don't know what really happened. We'll watch the film and figure it out. ... That's a simple mistake that we could fix. We're kind of shooting ourselves in the foot in that situation."
Roberts on his sack: "It felt good to get after the quarterback a little bit. It let me know I still got it."
Stats
* Plummer completed 13 of 20 passes for 68 yards and two interceptions. Plummer has thrown five interceptions this season. He's also tossed eight career interceptions and two touchdowns.
* Washington wide receiver Terrell Bynum hauled in five catches for 143 yards and a touchdown.
* Arizona defensive lineman Mo Diallo recorded eight tackles, 1.5 sacks and four stops for losses.
* In place of the injured Gunner Maldonado, safety Jaydin Young registered seven tackles.
* Punter Kyle Ostendorp averaged 56.2 yards per punt, including three kicks inside the Washington 20-yard line.
* Arizona had four sacks, the most since the 2019 Territorial Cup.
* Washington averaged 16.7 yards per completion; UA averaged 5.2.
* Tucson native and freshman running back Stevie Rocker led the Wildcats in rushing with 87 yards and averaged 10.9 per carry.
* Wildcats had a season-high 218 rushing yards.
