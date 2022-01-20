'Nothing Personal': Updated I-10 billboard displays ASU's Territorial Cup win streak

ASU supporters are making sure Arizona Wildcats fans don't forget Territorial Cup history, including the Sun Devils' recent dominance in the series.

One year after a group of Sun Devil fans raised money to put up a billboard on Interstate-10 west driving to Phoenix with the score of 70-7 from the 2020 UA-ASU football game on it, the group updated the sign this week to reflect the last five years of the rivalry.

The redone billboard now features the score of the last five Territorial Cup matchups — all ASU wins — with 'Nothing Personal' written at the top, a not-so-subtle jab at Arizona coach Jedd Fisch's mantra of "It's Personal".