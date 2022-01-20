 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Nothing Personal': Updated I-10 billboard displays ASU's Territorial Cup win streak
featured editor's pick

The original '70-7' billboard as been changed to show ASU's five-game win streak over UA. 

 Photo via @Joey_Artigue (Twitter)

ASU supporters are making sure Arizona Wildcats fans don't forget Territorial Cup history, including the Sun Devils' recent dominance in the series. 

One year after a group of Sun Devil fans raised money to put up a billboard on Interstate-10 west driving to Phoenix with the score of 70-7 from the 2020 UA-ASU football game on it, the group updated the sign this week to reflect the last five years of the rivalry.

The redone billboard now features the score of the last five Territorial Cup matchups — all ASU wins — with 'Nothing Personal' written at the top, a not-so-subtle jab at Arizona coach Jedd Fisch's mantra of "It's Personal". 

Fisch's first rivalry game as coach of the Wildcats was a 38-15 loss to the Sun Devils in Tempe back in November. Arizona's last win over ASU came during the 2016 season in Tucson. 

Fisch has spent the offseason retooling the Wildcats' roster, most notably signing the highest-ranked recruiting class in the Pac-12 (per 24/7 Sports). It remains to be seen if that'll be enough to help deliver a win over ASU in the 2022 football season. 

Arizona is scheduled to host ASU in Tucson later this year on Nov. 25. UA still leads the all-time series 49-45-1. 

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

