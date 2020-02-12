Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl teaming up with Kevin Sumlin Football Camps at UA

The Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl and Kevin Sumlin Football Camps announced a partnership Wednesday “to provide a youth football experience rivaling any in the country.”

The fifth Arizona Bowl took place in December at Arizona Stadium and is about to launch a new agreement with the Mid-American Conference. Sumlin is entering his third season as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats. The Kevin Sumlin Football Camps are scheduled for June 4-7 on campus and will include a team 7-on-7 competition.

“We couldn’t be happier to partner with the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl this year and for years to come,” Sumlin said in a news release. “Our relationship allows us to provide students with the best camp experience possible in an environment that showcases a world-class university and all of the possibilities UArizona and the Tucson community have to offer.”

The release further states: “Sharing the combined goal of continuing to deepen roots in the community, both sides are excited to showcase the Old Pueblo and the top-notch facilities at UArizona to young student-athletes and their families. The community-first mission of the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl made the partnership an easy collaboration, as giving back to the community has always been an intricate part of (the) Kevin Sumlin Football Camps.”

The Arizona Bowl donates 100% of net proceeds to charitable causes.

