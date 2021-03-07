Now part of the UA football family, Mary Graham has big plans for her dessert shop

After getting married, Scottie played in the NFL for three teams between 1992-97, so moving to new cities became a somewhat normal part of the early years of their relationship. Mary said she “became used to the dizziness and the travel.”

Now, between the frequent 200-mile round trips across Arizona and restrictions due to the pandemic, Mary’s had little time to get to know the Tucson community and promote her business. She prides herself on bringing a personal touch to her business in order to develop relationships with her clientele.

“I’m here to help with birthday parties, holidays, whatever occasions people need me,” she said. “I just really enjoy seeing the positive feedback from people. As long as the people I bake for are happy, I’m happy.”

Previously, she had created two separate businesses, one for baking and the other for her art projects.

In 2014, Graham decided to combine the best of both worlds.

Growing up in a household of bakers — her mom and five sisters all bake — Graham is a natural at crafting desserts for any occasion.

One of her specialties are cakes for children’s birthday parties.