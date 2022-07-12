 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Football

Offensive lineman Elijha Payne commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2023 class

Payne is an offensive lineman from Las Vegas and is committed to UA for 2023.

 Via Elijha Payne on Twitter

The Arizona Wildcats added to their 2023 recruiting class Tuesday as three-star offensive lineman Elijha Payne committed to the UA.

Payne announced his commitment via social media with the caption, "Beyond blessed to join the family."

A Las Vegas native, Payne is the 56th-ranked offensive lineman in next year's class and the sixth-highest OL prospect in Nevada, per 247 Sports. He attends Desert Pines High School in the Vegas area and marks Arizona's 17th commit for the 2023 recruiting cycle. 

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound lineman chose Arizona over offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Miami and Arizona State, among others. Arizona currently has the 37th-best recruiting class in the nation for 2023 (247Sports).

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

