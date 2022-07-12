Offensive lineman Elijha Payne commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2023 class

The Arizona Wildcats added to their 2023 recruiting class Tuesday as three-star offensive lineman Elijha Payne committed to the UA.

Payne announced his commitment via social media with the caption, "Beyond blessed to join the family."

A Las Vegas native, Payne is the 56th-ranked offensive lineman in next year's class and the sixth-highest OL prospect in Nevada, per 247 Sports. He attends Desert Pines High School in the Vegas area and marks Arizona's 17th commit for the 2023 recruiting cycle.