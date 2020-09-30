OL Donovan Laie has change of heart, will stay with Arizona Wildcats after all

Junior offensive lineman Donovan Laie has changed his mind and will play for Arizona in 2020.

One day after announcing his intent to transfer, the Wildcats’ best blocker did a 180.

“After much prayer with my family and talks about my future, I have decided that I will be taking my name out of the transfer portal and resuming my career at the University of Arizona,” Laie tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

The development is a significant one for Arizona, which needs its offense to perform at a high level to offset a depleted defense. Laie, who has started 24 consecutive games, was the Wildcats’ top-rated pass-blocking tackle last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Laie (6-5, 325) likely will play left guard this year after playing both tackle spots in his first two seasons. He played there briefly late last season when the coaching staff gave then-freshman Jordan Morgan a look at left tackle.

Laie’s father died last year, and family considerations have weighed heavily on the native of Oceanside, California.