OL Donovan Laie has change of heart, will stay with Arizona Wildcats after all
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

OL Donovan Laie has change of heart, will stay with Arizona Wildcats after all

2-year starter reverses course; development is huge for Cats, who need offense to click

072819-spt-uafb-p9.jpg

Lineman Donovan Laie has started every game — 24 straight — since he first put on a UA uniform two years ago. He mostly has played tackle.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star/

Junior offensive lineman Donovan Laie has changed his mind and will play for Arizona in 2020.

One day after announcing his intent to transfer, the Wildcats’ best blocker did a 180.

“After much prayer with my family and talks about my future, I have decided that I will be taking my name out of the transfer portal and resuming my career at the University of Arizona,” Laie tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

The development is a significant one for Arizona, which needs its offense to perform at a high level to offset a depleted defense. Laie, who has started 24 consecutive games, was the Wildcats’ top-rated pass-blocking tackle last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Laie (6-5, 325) likely will play left guard this year after playing both tackle spots in his first two seasons. He played there briefly late last season when the coaching staff gave then-freshman Jordan Morgan a look at left tackle.

Laie’s father died last year, and family considerations have weighed heavily on the native of Oceanside, California.

With this season not costing a year of eligibility, Laie can play the year out at Arizona and figure out his next move in late December. He would have two more years of eligibility regardless.

Arizona is slated to open training camp late next week. The delayed Pac-12 football season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 6.

The Wildcats are banking on their offense, led by sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell, after three defensive starters transferred earlier this year.

