Another Arizona offensive lineman has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Redshirt junior Tshiyombu Lukusa is pursuing a transfer, the Star has confirmed. ESPN’s Cole Cubelic first reported the news.
Arizona offensive lineman Tshiyombu Lukusa has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Was the starter at left guard to open last season.— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) January 30, 2019
Lukusa’s departure comes on the heels of fellow offensive lineman Michael Eletise initiating the transfer process. Three linemen are known to have left the UA or begun the process of leaving this offseason: Lukusa, Eletise and center Nathan Eldridge.
Lukusa (6-5, 308) started the first two games last season at left guard. After Layth Friekh returned to the lineup in Week 3, Lukusa became a reserve.
Lukusa transferred to Arizona from Michigan State in 2017. He appeared in eight games for the Spartans as a true freshman in ’16 before leaving the team.
Lukusa worked several jobs in and around his hometown of Traverse City, Michigan, before deciding he wanted to play football again. He arrived in Tucson in the summer of ’17 and sat out that season, per NCAA transfer rules.
Tshiyombu Lukusa says he learned to appreciate life during his year away from football while working at an adult foster care home in Traverse City, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/MOvmahNMyP— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 4, 2018
Lukusa excelled on the scout team that year and emerged from last year’s training camp as a starter. But he couldn’t hold the job.
Despite adding four offensive linemen in the 2019 recruiting class, including two junior-college transfers, Arizona might look into padding its depth. The Wildcats could sign additional players on Feb. 6, the official National Signing Day, or they could tap into the graduate-transfer market.