University of Arizona football

Arizona offensive lineman Tshiyombu Lukusa, right, has entered the NCAA transfer portal

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Another Arizona offensive lineman has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Redshirt junior Tshiyombu Lukusa is pursuing a transfer, the Star has confirmed. ESPN’s Cole Cubelic first reported the news.

Lukusa’s departure comes on the heels of fellow offensive lineman Michael Eletise initiating the transfer process. Three linemen are known to have left the UA or begun the process of leaving this offseason: Lukusa, Eletise and center Nathan Eldridge.

Lukusa (6-5, 308) started the first two games last season at left guard. After Layth Friekh returned to the lineup in Week 3, Lukusa became a reserve.

Lukusa transferred to Arizona from Michigan State in 2017. He appeared in eight games for the Spartans as a true freshman in ’16 before leaving the team.

Lukusa worked several jobs in and around his hometown of Traverse City, Michigan, before deciding he wanted to play football again. He arrived in Tucson in the summer of ’17 and sat out that season, per NCAA transfer rules.

Lukusa excelled on the scout team that year and emerged from last year’s training camp as a starter. But he couldn’t hold the job.

Despite adding four offensive linemen in the 2019 recruiting class, including two junior-college transfers, Arizona might look into padding its depth. The Wildcats could sign additional players on Feb. 6, the official National Signing Day, or they could tap into the graduate-transfer market.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 