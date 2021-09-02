On Jedd Fisch's play-calling 'reps', coaching assignments and BYU's game plan

With 20 years of coaching experience under his belt, Jedd Fisch isn’t one for pregame superstitions.

“What I wear, how I sleep or what I eat,” the Arizona coach said Thursday, “that kind of really has never affected the outcome of the game.”

There is one habit Fisch picked up in the early 2000s, though, a coaching routine he practices a day or two before each game. Fisch will find a football game on television — either college or pro — sit down and put himself in the shoes of each team’s offensive coordinator.

“Turn a game on, watch the situation, not really care about the opponent or who’s playing,” he said. “But, it’s 1st-and-10 on the minus-25 left hash, what are you going to call? OK, what happens in the play? Alright, it’s second-and-3 on the right hash on the 32-yard line, what are you going to call?”

The idea of Fisch lounging on his living room sofa or hotel bed and calling a screen pass for a team he has no connection to is unorthodox, sure.

But there’s a method to this particular madness. It’s Fisch’s personal version of practice and building confidence before he coaches.

“Just try to get some reps in calling a game prior to the start of the game,” he said.