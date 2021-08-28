Opinion by Jon Gold: What's Jedd Fisch doing in Tucson? Living out his lifelong dream

Football.

The pitch: A football coaching manual for youth coaches. Everything from stretching to offense and defense to how you get special teams going for 10-, 11- and 12-year-olds. They even put on a youth clinic for the state of New Jersey; 12 state champion head coaches turned up.

When it came time to tell his family about his football ambitions, some of them balked.

"It was everything you could imagine," he said. "I think they were more afraid of gout than anything else. ‘What are you doing? What is your reasoning? Wouldn’t law school be easier?…”

But he had champions at home.

“But never with my parents," Fisch addded. "My dad was the one who asked, ‘What do you want to do?’ and I said I want to coach football, and he said, ‘You better find the No. 1 school in the country and apply to school there.’ That was his mentality: You might as well go learn from the best. That was the best advice I ever got. Don’t just go somewhere to go somewhere. If you’re gonna go try to jump into a profession, you might as well not just make it.”

• • •

Football has taken Fisch on a journey since then.