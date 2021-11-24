Opinion by Michael Lev: Why I’m thankful the Arizona Wildcats’ school-record losing streak is over

Yeah, it’s personal.

Losing gets old for all parties involved. As unfun as it is for fans and media, imagine what it’s like for the coaches and players. Then imagine having to talk to them about it again and again and again.

Anthony Pandy is a fifth-year linebacker for the Wildcats, who visit Arizona State for the annual season-ending Territorial Cup matchup Saturday. He graciously has made himself available for interviews multiple times during the streak.

How many times, though, can you ask the same player about the same painful subject?

It’s the job. I get that. Pandy gets it too. Although he isn’t a professional yet, Pandy has handled his media obligations like one. So have most of his teammates.

While their primary identity in the public eye is as football players, they’re people first. If you feel frustrated after a disheartening UA loss, they feel it times 10. They spend countless hours behind the scenes trying to put themselves in the best possible position to win during the 3½ hours you see them. They literally sacrifice their bodies for the cause.